Tour the historic Lansing Masonic Temple, potential site of the new city hall

LANSING — The Boji Group and Preservation Lansing are inviting community members to visit the Masonic Temple in downtown Lansing on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors will be able to tour the 100-year-old building located at 217 S. Capitol Ave., a press release from the organizations said.

During the open house, Boji Group representatives will lay out their plans for preservation of the building and renovations for the potential purchase by the city which would transform the Masonic Temple into the new Lansing City Hall.

Earlier this month, the Lansing city council voted 4-4 to not purchase the building for $3.65 million, despite Mayor Andy Schor's wishes. "No" votes cited concerns over transparency and wanting more time before making a final decision.

Council member Trini Pehlivanoglu said residents don't understand how the Masonic Temple was picked as the potential city hall, and the city does not have to spend the money until 2027.

During Schor's "State of the City" address the next day, he reaffirmed his desire for the building to become the new city hall and vowed to try again with the City Council.

The Masonic Temple was constructed in 1924 and designed by Edwyn Bowd, according to Preservation Lansing. Bowd was the architect of the former Board of Water and Light plant on Grand Avenue, the Ingham County Courthouse and the Lewis Cass Building, which was renamed in 2020 the Elliott-Larsen Building.

