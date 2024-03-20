Tough decisions loom on future home of Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office

Mar. 19—GRAND FORKS — Tough decisions loom for the Grand Forks County Commission over the future home of the county sheriff.

With budget season approaching, County Administrator Tom Ford told commissioners Tuesday it is time to start thinking about where to relocate the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office as the city of Grand Forks makes plans to expand its police department onto the second floor of its Fifth Street headquarters, where the sheriff's office currently resides.

Budget sheets go out to department heads in late April, Ford told the Herald; decisions on next year's budget, including any plans for the sheriff's office, will likely have to be made in June or July.

"The main mission for the commission is we definitely need to find something else," Ford said. "Each has a price tag."

Development and design for a long-awaited expansion of police facilities into the space currently occupied by the sheriff is set for 2025, with construction and remodeling expected to take place in 2026.

Further incentivizing the move is the expected end to a reciprocal leasing agreement between the county and the city. The city didn't charge the sheriff's department rent in exchange for the Grand Forks Public Health Department occupying the third floor of the county office building rent-free.

The terms of that deal are expected to change when Grand Forks Public Health vacates the county office building,

likely for a new space in the Franklin on Fourth building.

Ford said City Administrator Todd Feland told him the city will likely begin charging the county rent at some point if the county cannot come up with a move-out plan.

The county can expect the city to ask the county to increase its contribution to the health department's budget, Ford said, to pay for its new lease.

Ford laid out four options for the sheriff's department: build another office that could also house the Grand Forks County State's Attorney Office (likely the most expensive option); purchase another building; rehabilitate an existing county facility such as the old county jail, located downtown; or move the sheriff's office into the county office building once Grand Forks Public Health vacates its space.

While the last option was on its face the most pragmatic, Ford said experts had told him the county building "wouldn't meet the needs of a fully-functioning sheriff's office."

Commissioner David Engen noted such a move could have an adverse effect on people who visit the county office building to access social services.

"It's certainly my last choice," Engen said.

Ford told the Herald he plans to tour the old county jail with representatives from ICON Architects on Monday to examine whether the space could feasibly be renovated for the sheriff.

Estimates for how much any option would cost is an open question, but Sheriff Andy Schneider told commissioners to start setting aside money, because "no matter what happens, it's going to cost a lot of money."

Such a project will be the fourth major capital project the county has taken on in recent years, alongside the expansion to the Grand Forks Correctional Center, the rehabilitation of the Grand Forks County Courthouse dome, and the rehabilitation of the county parking lot. Work on the latter two projects is expected to begin this spring.

Commissioner Bob Rost pointed out the half-cent sales tax that

voters shot down by a handful of votes in 2022

would have helped pay for each of these projects, contrasting it with the 0.75% city sales tax voters approved by wide margins in November.

"We had a lot of people in this community that did not support the half-cent sales tax, yet they supported the three-quarter-cent sales tax in Grand Forks," Rost said. "I've got a real problem and I'm going to be real vocal about it because I think that half-cent sales tax would have provided a lot of monetary considerations for the county that we currently do not have."

The half-cent sales tax was expected to bring in about $5 million per year, county project coordinator Gracie Lian told the Herald.

In other news:

* Repairs to the courthouse dome are expected to begin in April and continue into fall 2026. Commissioners approved a $4.4 million guaranteed maximum price on Tuesday, around $466,000 lower than the bid commissioners accepted in December.

* AE2S Engineering's $343,780 contract fee for work on the county parking ramp will be paid out of the county general fund using CARES Act funds after staff determined the contractor's fee could not be covered by ARPA funds. ARPA funds will still cover the $3 million in parking ramp renovations planned for 2024.

* Following a discussion with North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley, UND police can now participate in a shared special operations group in the Grand Forks area with one caveat, Sheriff Schneider told the commission. Per Wrigley, UND police can respond to calls in North Dakota, but not in Minnesota.