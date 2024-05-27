Touching tribute for fallen solider buried in NH Veterans Cemetery

May 27—Less than a year ago, Staff Sgt. Tanner Grone and four other soldiers died after the MH-60 Black Hawk helicopter they were aboard during a routine refueling mission crashed into the Mediterranean Sea.

Monday marked the first Memorial Day without them.

The 25-year-old from Gorham, who served as a mechanic and crew chief, dreamed of becoming a helicopter pilot before the Nov. 10, 2023, crash.

On Friday, a New Hampshire National Guard Black Hawk helicopter flew over the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen in honor of Grone, where his ashes were buried, according to his family.

His parents, Steve and Erica, drove their son's ashes from Gorham in his car so he could have "one last ride in his prized white Subaru WRX."

During the ceremony, a table featured portraits of Grone, dog tags on a stuffed bear and an aviation flight helmet.

"It was full of emotion," said Joe Cartisano, commander of the American Legion Post 82 in Gorham.

He said many took part in making sure Grone's sacrifice never goes forgotten.

"It was his final resting place," Cartisano said. "As hard as it was, I think it was closure for the family."

The family was glad the Black Hawk was able to do a flyover during the somber memorial.

The aircraft, Grone and his fellow soldiers were assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne). The soldiers are known as "Night Stalkers" and recognized for their proficiency in nighttime operations.

The soldiers are trained to "accomplish the very toughest missions in all environments, anywhere in the world, day or night, with unparalleled precision," according to its website.

The soldiers were conducting aerial refueling training when the "aircraft experienced an in-flight emergency" and crashed, the U.S. Department of Defense said. There was no indication the crash was caused by enemy or hostile actions.

The others killed that day were:

—Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38, of Clarksville, Tennessee;

—Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California;

—Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona;

—Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota.

Grone's parents wrote a tribute on Facebook on Monday saying they missed their son.

"Sometimes people forget who our true hero's are! We idolize celebrities because they can act or can throw a ball but our true hero's are our soldiers that risk their lives everyday to keep everyone safe," they wrote. "A true hero doesn't ask to be recognized or be monetary compensated, they do it because they want to do the right thing.... Protect our country and yet the people worship a celebrity more than they do a hero!"

Scoggins General Store, owned by the Grone family, flew a flag outside the story with a message to honor the crew.

"Don't ever forget those who fight for our freedom and those who have fought and lost their life for our freedom," the couple wrote.

Grone graduated from Gorham High School in 2016.

The tributes for Grone leading up to Memorial Day were placed across New Hampshire and the country.

During the grand opening of MOMS Jericho on Saturday in Gorham, the New Hampshire State Police color guard raised a massive American flag in Grone's honor. A picture of Grone was on display during the festivities.

Ashley Southard, the wife of fellow fallen soldier Andy Southard, placed memorial bricks earlier this month at Fort Campbell in Kentucky in honor of all the soldiers who have died. She also placed small flags in their memorial boots.

"If you have an extra beer to set out for them, I'd love to see that but if all you can do is say their names that day please do," Southard wrote on Facebook. "Remember them, their sacrifice and their legacy left behind."

New Hampshire Motor Speedway also honored Grone as part of NASCAR salutes.

"We thank SSG Grone for his service and sacrifice. We will always honor and remember. #NASCARSalutes," a post on Facebook reads.