Touching lives and making strides: EHS Principal Sam Mirich retires, Marc Kerschner to take over

May 30—CHEYENNE — After 26 years of touching the lives of East High School students and staff alike, Principal Sam Mirich has decided to retire. His associate principal, Marc Kerschner, is set to take over in August.

Mirich started his career in education 35 years ago as a social studies teacher at Southeast High School in Yoder. In 1998, he became an assistant principal at EHS, and he moved up to head principal in 2001.

Currently, there are four members of the East High staff who have worked alongside Mirich for the full 26 years he has been at the school, he said. He has had nine associate and assistant principals throughout his years who have made all the difference in what being principal has meant for him.

"I've always been so humbled and appreciative of the East High School educational community," Mirich said. "I mean, teachers, staff, support staff that have always been willing to work so hard for kids and have really cared."

Mirich said he never really had plans to become a principal until he began to teach. That was when he decided he wanted to make a larger impact.

"I've worked hard and cared for (the students) as individuals, wanting to see them be successful in and out of school," Mirich said, "and worked with a group of people that worked as a team in our community to help those kids. That's been the impact. I've been the principal for 23 years, but I've been the lucky one."

Mirich said he had no particular reason to retire now, other than the fact that it was just his time. East had a good year this year, he said, so it felt right to move on and let someone else have the opportunity to step up.

Kerschner and Mirich have worked together for 16 years. Kerschner has been Mirich's associate principal for the past three years. Mirich said working with Kerschner has been a pleasure because he is a great educational leader who cares about students and the East High community.

Kerschner started his post-college career as an engineer. He has a computer science degree from the University of Wyoming. When he decided to switch to education, he enrolled in a three-year teaching program at Montana State University, going on to get his master's in curriculum and instruction.

Kerschner became an East High math teacher 16 years ago. Ten years later, he became an assistant principal for three years, and then the associate principal for the past three years. He said it has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work alongside Mirich and learn from him.

Mirich said he has a lot of really great memories at East, such as the staff and students. He said he'll miss the daily interactions he has had with people at the school. The best thing for him was seeing new students come into the school as freshmen, then watching them learn, grow and walk across the graduation stage.

Kerschner said it's always great to see graduated students come back and tell him how they've been doing. That's what every educator wants, he said — to see that students are doing what they want to do and are leading healthy lives, even if they have experienced bumps in the road.

Kerschner's main goal as principal is to maintain the legacy and traditions within East High School and carry that legacy forward. He said he views East as the "school where there's a place for everybody."

"High school really shaped who I am and opened a lot of doors for me," Kerschner said. "The biggest thing I want to do for East students is to help recreate a piece of that for every student who comes to East."

While Mirich's time as principal of EHS has been filled with success and gratitude, that's not to say he didn't face hardships. He said because society has changed so much over the past 20 years, he sees that reflected in the school and its students.

"Schools are a reflection of society," Mirich said, "and so we see these things in school. But I also want to say that what hasn't changed is that kids are still kids, and they are very capable and talented. We don't give students enough credit today."

Kerschner echoed this sentiment, saying it's hard to be a high school student and teenager right now, and that spills over into the school. He said there's many things teenagers deal with today that previous generations have not had to manage. He wants to help students find their path after high school, get excited about what's next and help them understand the role high school plays in getting them there.

Mirich has no immediate plans for what he wants to do with his retirement. He knows he wants to stay in Cheyenne. He said he is playing it by ear and just wants to see where life takes him.

As for Kerschner, he is looking forward to maintaining the atmosphere Mirich has created, supporting the school and helping students get the best education they can.

"I definitely came to this profession to have a bigger impact and to be a part of something bigger than myself," Kerschner said, "and I absolutely found that. That's one of the things I've loved most about being an educator, both as a teacher and a principal, is the ability to have an impact on people in a positive way and to contribute to something bigger than myself."

Alyssa Crutcher is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's summer intern. She can be reached by email at acrutcher@wyomingnews.com. Follow her on X at @alyssasadie03.