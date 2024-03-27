Touching graduation ceremony for Fulton County student at her grandfather’s bedside in hospice

A graduating senior from Cambridge High School wanted to give her grandfather, who is in hospice care, one last gift.

He wanted to attend her graduation ceremony. Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen shares how they brought the ceremony to him.

Payton Williams says it’s one of the most important days of her life, and she’s so grateful he could be there.

“He’s been my best friend forever. It’s hard to see him going through this,” Payton said.

Her grandfather, Don Williams, is in hospice care at The Phoenix at Milton in north Fulton County.

Captain Don Williams lived a hero’s life. He is a highly decorated Vietnam combat veteran and spent 33 years piloting jumbo jets for Delta.

He was piloting a plane full of passengers from Paris, France to Atlanta as the terrorist attacks of 9/11 unfolded.

“If there was a man you wanted at the helm at that point in the cockpit, that was the man,” Payton’s dad, Brandon Williams, said.

But what Captain Williams holds nearest and dearest is family.

A final family wish was to see his granddaughter graduate from Cambridge High School, which is still weeks away. So, the school’s principal brought the ceremony to his bedside.

“It’s so important to this family to celebrate the love and accomplishments of what’s really a great child,” Principal Ashley Agans said.

She says it meant so much to them both.

“Graduating has always been a huge thing for my grandpa. There always was his wish to see me and my older cousin graduate. He’s my best friend. His seeing this is a huge deal,” she said.

Payton Williams says her grandpa is also very proud that she is on her way to college at the University of Kentucky.

