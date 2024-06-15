Touch-A-Truck event aims to educate neighbors on military branches, their missions

The Touch-A-Truck: Sea, Land, Air and Space Expo is being held in Moon Township on Saturday.

The event aims to increase awareness of military service branches and their missions, as well as assist in recruiting.

“We believe bringing together units and the region’s residents will increase young people’s interest in military careers,” explained Chuck Sargent, Chairman of the Military Affairs Council of Western Pennsylvania.

The family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 169 Wright Brothers Drive.

Visitors can get an up-close look at aircraft, military vehicles and marine equipment, such as the MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter.

