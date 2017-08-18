Tottenham agrees to sign Sanchez from Ajax for $49 million

FILE - A Thursday, May 11, 2017, file photo of Ajax's Davinson Sanchez, left, tackling Lyon's Nabil Fekir, during the second leg semi final soccer match between Olympique Lyon and Ajax in the Stade de Lyon, Decines, France. The tall Colombia center back missed Ajax’s first game of the season, a 2-1 loss to Heracles Almelo in the Eredivisie, because club management didn’t feel he was in the right frame of mind to play. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)

Tottenham broke its transfer record to make the club's first signing of the summer on Friday, bringing in Colombia center back Davinson Sanchez from Ajax for a fee that could rise to 42 million euros ($49 million).

The deal for the 21-year-old Sanchez was subject to a medical examination and securing a work permit, Spurs said. He signed a six-year deal.

"It is a great move for me to come here to develop my career," said Sanchez, who was Ajax's player of the year last season in his first year at the Dutch club following his move from Atletico Nacional.

Tottenham had been the only English Premier League team yet to make a signing this summer. Last season's runner-up in the league sold right back Kyle Walker to Manchester City.

The transfer continues the breakup of the Ajax team that reached the final of the Europa League last season, losing to Manchester United 2-0 in Stockholm. Captain Davy Klaassen has also left, along with coach Peter Bosz.

Sanchez, a tall and quick defender, made his debut for Colombia in November and has made two appearances for his national team.

He played 47 games for Ajax last season, scoring seven times.

Tottenham's previous record fee was 30 million pounds (then $39.4 million) for Moussa Sissoko in 2016.

