Totowa man gets 15 years in prison for role in killing of Paterson mother

PATERSON − A Totowa man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he admitted his role in the death of Stephanie DeJesus.

Originally charged with her murder, Justin Fisher pleaded guilty to second-degree desecration of human remains and third-degree hindering apprehension in February. The desecration charge carried a 10-year sentence while the hindering charge carried a five-year sentence to run consecutively.

DeJesus, a 38-year-old Paterson mother and resident, was found stuffed into the trunk of her car two years ago at James Street and Ryerson Avenue in the Passaic County city.

May 9, 2024; Paterson, N.J.; Justin Fisher is shown during sentencing at the Passaic County Courthouse on Thursday. Fisher, accused of killing Stephanie DeJesus, pleaded guilty to second-degree desecration of human remains and third-degree hindering apprehension in DeJesus' murder.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office had to drop the murder charge after important blood evidence had to be thrown out. During an April hearing, Judge Justine Niccollai reluctantly accepted Fisher's plea and criticized the state for its handling of the case, saying the court was "disgusted."

Fisher's fiancée, Joelle Martucci, was the prosecution's main witness. She had pleaded guilty to hindering and tampering with evidence in March 2022, agreeing to cooperate with the investigation. When Martucci first spoke to police, she denied knowing anything, saying she didn't see anything and someone else may have been in the home who was not Fisher or his family. But later on, Martucci's defense attorney said she wanted to cooperate and she provided a second statement to police.

During her plea hearing, she told the court about the effort to dispose of DeJesus' body by Fisher and his family.

His parents, Clo Fisher and Ali GIbson, pleaded guilty in August for their roles in cleaning up the crime scene and disposing of DeJesus' body. They were sentenced in November with Clo Fisher getting noncustodial probation for five years for hindering apprehension while Gibson was sentenced to five years for desecration of human remains.

DeJesus' family has been vocal about their objections to how the case moved along and how they've suffered because of it. They have been highly critical of Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Barrera and his lack of transparency regarding the case.

May 9, 2024; Paterson, N.J.; Family and friends of Stephanie DeJesus wipe away tears during the Justin Fisher sentencing at the Passaic County Courthouse on Thursday. Fisher, accused of killing Stephanie DeJesus, pleaded guilty to second-degree desecration of human remains and third-degree hindering apprehension in DeJesus' murder.

The courtroom was packed with over a dozen sheriff's officers, the friends and family of both DeJesus and Fisher and a large poster board with a photo of DeJesus had a place of honor in the front of the room.

During the sentencing, Fisher's attorney Alissa Hascup still maintained that a different person was responsible for DeJesus' death.

Hascup said the person who killed DeJesus is the one getting away with murder, not Fisher. However, during the victim impact statements, DeJesus' family said that if Fisher wasn't the one who killed her but knew who did, to man up and tell them and law enforcement who did it.

She also criticized the investigation, noting the failure in testing DNA under DeJesus's fingernails and how the FBI didn't test the suspected blood samples taken from the cleaned crime scene.

The defense attorney said her client was willing to accept responsibility for moving DeJesus' body and cleaning up evidence but wasn't going to plead guilty to a murder he didn't commit.

Fisher, through Hascup, gave a statement saying he and his family have "been dragged through the mud" for being close-knit and were made out to be a "gang." He apologized for bringing them into his actions. He also apologized to DeJesus' family. Fisher's sister and best friend spoke on his behalf, saying he was not capable of killing DeJesus.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Totowa NJ man sentenced in killing of Stephanie DeJesus