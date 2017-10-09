A totally bizarre interview just started a feud between Ivana and Melania Trump

Ivana Trump — Donald Trump's first ex-wife and mother of Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric Trump — is now feuding with Melania Trump over which of them is the real first lady.

Yes, really.

In a recent interview with ABC News, the 68-year-old told Amy Robach all about her upcoming memoir, Raising Trump — which details her experiences as a child, wife, mother, and businesswoman — and managed to royally piss off Melania by calling herself the real first lady.

JUST IN: Melania Trump spox responds to Ivana Trump's assertion ("I'm first lady") blasting it as "attention seeking & self-serving noise.” — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 9, 2017

"I don't want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I'm basically first Trump wife. OK? I'm first lady," Ivana said, explaining why she doesn't want to call the White House.

SEE ALSO: How Trump’s four hours in Puerto Rico revealed his Achilles' heel

When you think about it in terms of Trump's wives she's not technically wrong, I guess.

Since the interview came out, Melania Trump's spokesperson Stephanie Grisham reportedly slammed the "attention seeking" and "self-serving" Ivana for her comments.

View photos Donald Trump watching the US Open with first ladies Melania and Ivana. Awkward... More

Image: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Melania "plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books. There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex," Grisham said — shocking even Real Housewives producer Andy Cohen, a man used to the highest levels of drama.

This is actually happening. All the wives are fighting. Even I AM SPEECHLESS https://t.co/jryTCf3pud — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 9, 2017

This wasn't the only intense revelation Ivana shared about the man who holds the highest office in America and their lives together pre-White House. Here are seven more surprising tidbits:

1. Donald Trump isn't sexist, "he just jokes"

Despite the countless insults he's directed at women and that infamous Access Hollywood tape in which he bragged about groping them, Trump isn't sexist, according to Ivana.

Yes, that's right, the woman who once accused Trump of rape told ABC News, "I think that Donald supports the woman. He loves the woman. Always did. He definitely respected women."

As for whether his behavior in the Access Hollywood tape — which recently played on a loop outside the White House to mark one year since its release — were sexist, she seemed a bit confused. "He was not really disrespectful. He just jokes. Sometime he said things which are silly," she said, later adding, "OK, well, that was one instance, and I just wouldn't, I don't want to go into it."

2. Ivana is all for the Trump tweets

Despite their divorce, Ivana's still standing by her ex in good times and in bad, in silence and excessive, mind-blowing tweets.

While much of the country wishes Trump's fingers would fall asleep any time he gets near the social media platform, Ivana feels his Twitter rants are a good way to get his truth out into the world.

"Sometimes I tell him to just, not to speak that much, and tweet are the tweets," she said. "I don't disagree with him because he has so much press against him, so if he says something, his words are going to be twisted immediately."

"If he tweets, the whole world can really get his mind and what is his in mind, and he can tell it in his own words."

3. The Trump family will pressure you to eat a steak

Recalling her past interactions with Trump and his family, Ivana spoke of Trump's father Fred and a stressful incident with some steaks.

"Fred Trump was [a] really brutal father," she told ABC News. "We went to Tavern on the Green for the brunch one Sunday and [Trump’s] father ordered a steak. So all the, you know, the sisters and brothers, they ordered a steak."

View photos A Donald Trump branded steak is shown prior to a news conference. More

Image: LYNNE SLADKY/AP/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK

However, Ivana really wanted a filet of sole, so she ordered it, as one usually does when they decide what meal they want at a restaurant. But "Fred looked up at the waitress and, 'No, she's going to have a steak,'" Ivana explained. But she wasn't having it.

"I look up at the waiter, I said, 'No, Ivana is going to have a filet of sole,' — because if I would let him just [roll] right over me, it would be all my life and I would not allow it." Let's hope for her sake she at least dipped the filet of sole in ketchup.

4. Trump wasn't always the one in charge

Trump may be high and mighty now but it sounds like he didn't always hold the power in the family. After Ivana and Donald divorced in 1992, she took control making the decisions and takes "full credit" for raising the children.

"There can be only one chef in the kitchen," Ivana told her ex, recalling "I was in charge."

"He was a loving father, don't get me wrong, and he was a good provider, but he was not the father which would take a stroll and go to the Central Park or go play to baseball with them or something," she said. "It was only until they were about 18 years old [that] he could communicate with them, because he could start to talk business with them."

5. Ivana thinks she's pretty talented but doesn't want to work in the White House

"Would I straighten up the White House in 14 days? Absolutely. Can I give the speech for 45 minutes without [a] teleprompter? Absolutely. Can I read a contract? Can I negotiate? Can I entertain? Absolutely. But I would not really like to be there. I like my freedom," Trump's ex-wife said with confidence.

Ivana values her freedom so much that she reportedly turned down an offer to be the U.S. ambassador for the Czech Republic.

"Well, Donald called me and he said, 'If you want to take the position, I [will] give it to you.' I said, 'Donald, no. I want my freedom.'"

6. Trump almost didn't name his son after himself

Breaking: Donald Trump Jr. almost never was.

Yep, that's right. According to Ivana, Donald Sr. was petrified to name his first-born son after him because he could potentially tarnish the name.

"I said, 'Why not?'" Ivana recalled, explaining her then-husband said, "How about if he's a loser?"

Oh yeah, and Ivanka was almost named Tiffany so imagine how different THAT would have been.

7. A Trump reign to come?

Ivana made it clear she doesn't think Donald is the last Trump to rule the White House. In fact, she sees her daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her son-in-law, Jared Kushner, taking on the role in the future.

"I think they both could do it," she said of the two White House advisors.

No Eric? No Trump Jr.?? Ouch, Ivana. And what about Barron?!