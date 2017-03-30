We totally agree with George W. Bush on Trump's inauguration speech

George W. Bush DGAF.

The former president is retired, painting, and hopefully not looking at his Wikipedia page. And apparently he was as confused by Donald Trump's inauguration speech as everyone else.

SEE ALSO: Trans activists on why Trump’s bathroom decision could hurt so many kids

If you can remember back to January (sigh), Trump basically described an America that sounded like something out of Mad Max.

"The crime and the gangs and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential," he said. "This American carnage stops right here and stops right now."

Bush was there watching and having some serious poncho problems. Now, it seems, he had some pretty interesting commentary after the speech was over.

"That was some weird shit."

That's according to three sources who talked to New York Magazine.

Even if you don't agree with Bush's stance on ... well, anything, you can agree with him there. That speech was some seriously weird sh*t.

WATCH: Mick Mulvaney on climate change.