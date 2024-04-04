“Totality Wings” accompany eclipse event at Highmark Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re four days away from the total solar eclipse — the day Western New York is expected to see an influx of hundreds of thousands of visitors.

Locals and visitors alike can take part in #Seethe716 Eclipse, an event happening at Highmark Stadium. There’ll be live music, viewing glasses, field access and a basket raffle with autographed memorabilia.

It’s happening Monday, April 8 from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $25 per person and can be purchased here.

In celebration of the event, National Buffalo Wing Festival Founder “Wing King” Drew Cerza shared his recipe for “Totality Wings.” Here’s how you make them:

Recipe for Honey Mustard BBQ Wings honey mustard 1/2 cup of mayo 3 tbl spoons of honey 3 tbl spoons of Weber’s Mustard 1/2 tbl spoon of horseradish 1/2 tbl spoon of lemon juice 1/2 tbl spoon of ground pepper –> Mix thoroughly 1/2 cup of smokey BBQ sauce 2 tbl spoons of Frank’s hot sauce (Or Flying Sriracha Sauce – 1 tbl spoon) –> Mix thoroughly Cook wings Toss in honey mustard and plate Drizzle spicy BBQ over top, add drizzle to plate for extra dipping



Santora’s Pizza Pub in Williamsville will be serving Totality Wings this weekend, ahead of the eclipse.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.