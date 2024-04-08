Total solar eclipse: Traffic stays quiet in the Dayton region

Apr. 8—It's total solar eclipse day in Ohio!

With thousands of people expected to travel to the state to catch the eclipse, officials are warning of an increase in traffic, especially immediately after the event.

As of 2:42 p.m. Monday, no major issues have been reported on interstates in the Miami Valley and traffic appeared to be moving without any major delays.

In an Solar Eclipse alert on OH-GO, it was said: "Solar eclipse today. Plan ahead. Expect heavy traffic."

People can watch for traffic updates and view traffic cameras in real time at ohgo.com.

We will continue to update this story through the day.

Total solar eclipse in Ohio

Total solar eclipse in Ohio

Ohio today is seeing a total solar eclipse for the first time since 1809. Our complete coverage — —EVENTS: What's happening today in southwest Ohio — —TIMING: What time is the eclipse? — —LENGTH: How long will the eclipse last? — —VISITORS: How businesses are trying to cash in — —PHOTOS: How to photograph the eclipse — —HISTORY: What happened in the total solar eclipse of 1806?