Total solar eclipse is tomorrow. Will Indiana see clear skies?

The day we've been waiting for is almost upon us, and the outlook is promising overall with a short-sleeves-worthy high temperature. Just a few pesky clouds are predicted to interrupt our view of clear skies.

Here's a look at the forecast as of April 7:

What will Indianapolis weather be like on April 8?

Monday's temperature is expected to climb to 73 degrees.

NWS Weather Prediction forecast for the eclipse

Low clouds will hang into Monday morning but those will be scattered and higher by the afternoon, which will have a limited effect on watching the eclipse, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. For the Circle City, the partial eclipse will begin at 1:50 p.m., with totality beginning at 3:06 p.m. and ending at 3:09 p.m. The eclipse will end at 4:23 p.m.

We're now one day out from the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse. Forecast trends continue to look promising, with some lingering low cloud Monday morning likely to give way to scattered high clouds in the afternoon. This will have limited, though non-zero, impact on viewing. #INwx pic.twitter.com/HoUe0Zlc6Y — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 7, 2024

What does historic weather data show for the eclipse?

IndyStar analyzed historic weather data earlier this year and found disappointing news when it comes to the state’s cloud cover on April 8.

The cloud cover data between 2000-2023 fails to mention the word "sunny" even once, with the best observation being "fair."

NWS defines a "fair" sky as having less than 3/8ths cloud cover. "Partly cloudy" means between 3/8ths and 5/8ths cloud cover. "Mostly cloudy" is when 6/8 to 7/8 of the sky is covered with opaque clouds. And "cloudy" means 7/8ths or more of the sky is obscured.

The breakdown of recent April 8 cloud-cover observations looks like this:

Fair — 5 days

Partly cloudy — 3 days

Mostly cloudy — 6 days

Cloudy — 10 days

