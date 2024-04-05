When is the total solar eclipse in Ohio and best places to watch

(WJW) – The day is almost here. On Monday, April 8, parts of Ohio will experience a total eclipse of the sun.

The total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States and Canada.

A total solar eclipse is when the moon appears to totally obscure the sun.

Where and when to see the best view

According to Eclipse2024.org, totality will begin in Ohio in several cities at 3:08 p.m.

Here are some of the best places to see it in Northeast Ohio that have the longest totality.

Akron: 3:14 p.m. for 2 minutes, 43 seconds

Ashtabula: 3:15 p.m. for 3 minutes, 45 seconds

Cleveland: 3:14 p.m. for 3 minutes, 49 seconds

Findlay: 3:10 p.m. for 3 minutes, 44 seconds

Mansfield: 3:12 p.m. for 3 minutes, 16 seconds

Wooster: 3:14 p.m. for 2 minutes, 25 seconds

Totality will end in Ohio at 3:19 p.m. — specifically, on State Line Road east of Conneaut, according to Eclipse2024.org.

Will it be cloudy?

We’re used to overcast days in Northeast Ohio. But so far, the forecast is looking like it will cooperate.

Here’s the latest from the FOX 8 Weather team:

There’ll be a cloudy start, with a few spotty showers in the morning, but nothing widespread. Clouds will gradually thin in the afternoon.

How rare is it?

The last total solar eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806. The next total solar eclipse in Ohio will be in the year 2099.

