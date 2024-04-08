Total solar eclipse livestream: Watch along the path of totality

Millions of people across North America are turning their gaze toward the sky on Monday to catch a glimpse of the total solar eclipse. For those who are unable to view the celestial event in person, Yahoo News will be streaming live video footage from across the path of totality.

According to NASA, the eclipse will first be visible at around 11:07 a.m. PT Monday on Mexico’s Pacific coast, when the moon will slip between the Earth and sun, temporarily causing skies to darken. The highly anticipated celestial spectacle will then continue along a “path of totality” that will span more than 100 miles across the width of the continent.

In the U.S., the sun will be fully obscured for a few minutes in 15 states, from Texas to Maine, but the eclipse will be at least partially visible — weather permitting — in 49 states. Alaska is the only state where the eclipse won’t be visible this time around.