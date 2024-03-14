Total solar eclipse isn’t only celestial event to look forward to this year

Sure, the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8 is maybe once or twice in a lifetime, but let's not forget about comets, meteors, and supermoons.

Shannon Schmoll, director of the Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University, offers up why this eclipse is so special, tips to safely view this event, and other celestial events to look for the rest of the year.

Why the total solar eclipse is a big deal

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth and is perfectly aligned to completely block the face of the sun, Schmoll says. The moon passes in between the Earth and sun every lunar cycle, but its orbit is tilted slightly so it does not always block the sun. For any location on the planet, there is a chance to experience totality every 375 years.

In this image made available by NASA, the International Space Station is silhouetted against the sun during a solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, as seen from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park in Washington state.

What will we see during the eclipse?

According to Schmoll, the sky will get dark, and a 360-degree sunset will be visible with some bright stars and planets. In Michigan, it will appear as a partial solar eclipse, and the moon will cover between 90% to 99% of the sun, she said.

What to bring to watch the eclipse (beyond the glasses)

Many people will be traveling to the locations within the path of totality, Schmoll says. If you plan on traveling to view the total solar eclipse, bring food, water, have a full gas tank, and plan for extra time on the roads due to traffic. And consider staying overnight where you are and traveling back another day.

Other 2024 solar events

The total solar eclipse isn't the only celestial event in 2024. Here are some other options to look forward to this year.

Comets are leftover materials from the formation of the solar system that are made of rock, dust, and ice, Schmoll says. Their tails form when they are close to the sun. Several comet events will take place in spring and fall.

Comet Pons-Brooks appeared faint and fuzzy in this Dec. 7 photo made through the author's telescope. The inbound comet may brighten to naked-eye visibility during April 2024 as it rounds the sun.

March through April: The comet Pons-Brooks should be visible through binoculars with its peak brightness expected on April 21.

September through October: The comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS could be visible before sunrise in late September and in the evening in October with the best day for viewing on Oct. 13.

Meteors are space rocks and dust that enter Earth’s atmosphere and often burn up before they reach Earth, Schmoll says. Here are three opportunities to catch a meteor shower this year.

Car lights are blurred beneath the Milky Way in this long exposure at Abilene State Park during the Perseid meteor shower star party Aug. 13, 2023.

May 5 to 6: Eta Aquariid meteor shower

Aug. 12 to 13: Perseid meteor shower

Dec. 13 to 14: Peak of the Geminids meteor shower

Supermoons are named for events when a full or new moon occurs when the moon is slightly closer to Earth, making the moon appear bigger and brighter than usual, Schmoll says. You’ll have three opportunities to catch a supermoon in 2024.

The final supermoon of 2023 iss seen rising beyond the visiting stands during the first quarter of their game at Shadow Hills High School in Indio, Calif., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Sept. 18

Oct. 17

Nov. 15

Next total solar eclipse

The next total solar eclipse won’t be visible again, at least in the contiguous United States, until 2045, according to Schmoll. In Michigan, the next total solar eclipse will be Sept. 14, 2099, when the path of totality crosses the southwest Lower Peninsula.

Follow Detroit Free Press on Twitter (@freep), Instagram (@detroitfreepress), TikTok (@detroitfreepress) and like us on Facebook (@detroitfreepress).

Contact Amy Huschka: ahuschka@freepress.com or follow her on Twitter (@aetmanshuschka).

Stay connected and stay informed. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Total solar eclipse isn’t only celestial event to look forward to this year