Here it is — the Total Solar Eclipse forecast!

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In just five days, Northeast Ohio will be a prime viewing destination in the path of the total solar eclipse.

The big question: Will Mother Nature cooperate?

For weeks, FOX 8 meteorologists have said it’s “too early” to tell but we are now inching closer to Monday, April 8. Unfortunately, a clear view of the historic event doesn’t appear to be in the forecast.

As it currently sits, temperatures will be near 60° and future radar shows increasing cloud cover and maybe some rain.

Meteorologist Scott Sabol said he does not think the cloud cover will be “super thick” but said some clouds will block the view from Northeast Ohio.

“More than a week ago we started tracking a front for Monday approaching from the west and southwest. Now that we’re five days out, the likelihood of mostly cloudy skies and a few light showers is beginning to rise,” said Sabol.

To give you an idea of what the view from Northeast Ohio might look like the picture below shows the moon partially covering the sun in a cloudy sky during a 2018 solar eclipse in Quito, Ecuador.

Historically, in Northeast Ohio only two of the last ten years on April 8 have had wall-to-wall sunshine.

The other years have been mostly cloudy skies with rain four of those ten years.

