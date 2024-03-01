A total solar eclipse is coming to Oklahoma in April. Here's where to find eclipse glasses

The April 2024 total solar eclipse is fast approaching.

With Oklahoma falling in its direct path, many are starting to form their plans to view the celestial event, from where they'll view the eclipse to how they'll view it safely.

Here's where to find eclipse glasses to prevent damage to your eyes when watching the total solar eclipse.

Where to buy eclipse glasses

The American Astronomical Society cautions against using online sites like Amazon or Ebay to purchase eclipse glasses without double checking the supplier meets ISO standards.

A full list of certified suppliers and resellers is listed on the society's website.

Here are a few options the society recommends:

What time is the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024?

A total solar eclipse is seen on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 above Madras, Oregon.

In Oklahoma City, the moon will start to pass over the sun about 12:30 p.m. on April 8, which is a Monday. The eclipse, while only partial in OKC, will peak about 1:40 p.m.

The time will vary depending on the part of the state you're in, you can find your city on this map to see what time the eclipse will happen and what it will look like in your area.

Where can I see the eclipse in Oklahoma?

The 2024 Farmers' Almanac shows the path a solar eclipse will take that must of us will be able to observe in April, 2024. Provided by Famers' Almanac.

Southeastern Oklahoma is the best place to see the eclipse in the state, as it falls directly in the path of the moon's shadow.

This includes towns like Boswell, Antlers, Hugo, Poteau, Broken Bow and Idabel.

