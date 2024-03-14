A total solar eclipse is coming. Here's what Tallahassee can expect and how you can watch

A total eclipse of the heart? Not quite.

A total solar eclipse will span across the North American continent with totality in 10 states April 8, but Florida and Tallahassee will only get a partial view of the astronomical phenomenon.

The rare total solar eclipse happens when the moon is perfectly aligned between the sun and the Earth, completely covering the sun and casting a shadow over the Earth. Viewers within the path of totality could catch a glimpse of an almost literal black-hole sun with the naked eye (if clouds cooperate).

A total solar eclipse is far more impressive than a lunar or an annular solar eclipse. During an annular eclipse, the moon covers the Sun but leaves an outside ring some call a "ring of fire" — it darkens the sky instead of plunging Earth into a night-like darkness, which is what happens during a total solar eclipse. And a lunar eclipse – the appearance of a red moon – happens when the moon passes into the Earth's shadow.

In Tallahassee, viewers will see a partial solar eclipse, but viewers must wear special protective glasses while admiring the sun. Here's what you need to know:

When will it happen?

2024 Total Solar Eclipse path

The total solar eclipse will start on Monday, April 8 at 11 a.m., off the coast of Mexico and gradually make its way through Texas. The eclipse's path of totality will pass over cities like Dallas, Cleveland and Buffalo, New York. And those places will attract sky gazers from all over the country.

According to timeanddate.com the partial eclipse will last for about two and a half hours in Tallahassee, starting at about 1:42 p.m. and ending at about 4:17 p.m. with maximum viewing at 3 p.m.

What you can expect to see in Tallahassee

Alan Hanstein, executive director of the Challenger Learning Center, uses solar eclipse glasses to look directly at the sun Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Floridians will see 71% of a total eclipse, so not completely covered, but Alan Hanstein, executive director of the Challenger Learning Center, says folks will still be in for a "real treat."

"The sun is so bright that even at 71% if you were just walking around town, you would think it's just a cloudy, hazy day," Hanstein told the Tallahassee Democrat during a preview event at the Challenger Learning Center where staff gave a presentation with information about the solar eclipse and handed out safety solar glasses to patrons.

During the annular solar eclipse in October 2023, the Tallahassee forecast was cloudy, and many didn't catch a view. In 2017, the last North American total eclipse, Tallahasseeans enjoyed good views of 86 percent coverage of the sun.

Where to get glasses

Experts warn to never look at a solar eclipse with a naked eye unless it's in the brief window of totality.

It is not safe to watch the event unfold without special protective eclipse glasses. Even sunglasses won’t keep out damaging rays that can burn a hole through the retina.

A list of suppliers for safe solar filters and viewers can be found online from The American Astronomical Society (AAS). Various Home Depot, Lowes and Walmart locations sell ISO-compliant safe eclipse glasses and/or handheld viewers, the group states.

Safe eclipse glasses will meet the "ISO 12312-2" standard. To best protect your eyes, the AAS recommends wearing eclipse glasses that are "recognized by the American Astronomical Society's Solar Eclipse Task Force as a supplier of safe solar viewers/filters," per the AAS site.

The Challenger Learning Center is also selling approved solar eclipse glasses for $2.

Hanstein also shared that there are alternative options for viewing the eclipse if glasses are not available. Casting a shadow on the ground using a pen and punching a hole through a sheet of paper or using a colander works just as well as any pair of glasses. The AAS site offers helpful instructions to set them up.

Watch party planning in the works for Kleman Plaza, Challenger Learning Center

Inside the planetarium, the Challenger will stream the celestial event and the movement of the eclipse across North America. They'll also have glasses on hand for an outdoor watch party in Kleman Plaza.

In 2017, thousands of all ages gathered at the Challenger Learning Center's viewing party at Kleman Plaza to witness the brief but historical solar eclipse with

Holding coveted solar eclipse-safe glasses — or waiting in a long line for a pair — people worried if a cloudy sky would block their view of the rare sun-and-moon alignment.

But soon the sun teased its rays from behind clouds that finally gave way. Gasps of wonder cooed through the crowd as the moon shadowed the sun.

Can't catch the view? Wait till 2045 or 2052 when Tallahassee is in for totality

Many of the youngsters who gathered at Kleman Plaza in 2017 and in 2024 for the solar show might be around to witness the next eclipse — a total one. And they won't even have to leave their hometown to view it.

A total solar eclipse will cross the entire U.S., including almost all of Florida, on Aug. 12, 2045. Graphic provided by NationalEclipse.com

The next total solar eclipse will be in August 2045 and Tallahassee will be right in the path of totality. Seven years later in 2052 it will happen again.

Why Tallahassee will be the solar eclipse capital of the United States

After those two celestial events, Tallahassee will set a major astronomical record as being one of the most eclipsed areas in the U.S.

Florida's capital city will have seen four total eclipses between 1918 and 2052 — making it one of the most eclipsed cities across the contiguous U.S. in that 200-year time period, according to the Washington Post, when accounting for the total eclipses in 1918, 1970, 2045 and 2052.

Solar eclipses in the US in 2017, 2024, 2044, 2045, 2052, 2078, 2078, 2099. Tallahassee will see totality in two of them.

On average, a total solar eclipse only occurs in the same location once every 375 years, according to USA TODAY, which makes Florida's capital city an outlier for the ages.

