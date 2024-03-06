It's a total eclipse party: Check out sampling of festivities in Akron area, beyond

Are you mooning over what to do on solar eclipse day April 8? This once-in-a-lifetime celestial spectacle calls for some memorable celebrations, including adult parties, family-friendly events, and, most important of all, gathering of community.

It's no wonder the region is hyped up to celebrate: April 8 is the first time in more than 200 years that Ohio will be in the path of a total eclipse, with Northeast Ohio squarely within its 124-mile-wide band.

To commemorate the heavenly phenomenon, here are a sampling of festive eclipse events to check out in the Akron area and beyond.

Eclipse Party at Jilly's Music Room

Live music, entertainment, drinks and fun will reign at the Eclipse Party at Jilly's Music Room at 111 N. Main St. at Northside April 8. The event will feature music from Mr. Jeff at about 1 p.m. and Umojah Nation at about 3 p.m. Children's programming will be inside the club and out.

Guests will enjoy outdoor food stations, a bar and DORA drinks that can be carried throughout Northside. Free NASA-approved glasses will be given out with a food or beverage purchase.

Admission is free but registration is required. See jillysmusicroom.com/events-calendar.

The club will have a camera outside to capture the eclipse and will project it on a big screen inside for anyone worried about their eyes. TrueNorth will host children's activities organized by Northside Marketplace and Rubber City Clothing will have a pop-up shop of Akron-centric eclipse shirts and other merchandise designed for the occasion.

Rubber City Clothing will offer Akron eclipse swag for sale at the Eclipse Party at Jilly's Music Room April 8.

The party will feature eclipse-themed kid-friendly beverages as well as alcohol-free mocktails, cocktails and beer. Cocktails will include Black Sun, Liquid Sunshine and Total Eclipse concoctions.

Jilly's eclipse-themed drinks are The Penumbra mocktail (left) with lemonade, blueberry muddle, edible glitter, black food coloring and Tajin rim. The Path of Totality cocktail (right) has pear nectar, St. Germaine Empress gin float and an orange peel twist garnish.

Kid-friendly or alcohol-free choices will be black lemonade, Capri Sun pouches and Athletic Upside Dawn alcohol-free Golden Ale.

Eclipse-themed beers will include Bell’s Oberon Eclipse, Troeg’s Sunshine Pils, Total Eclipse Breakfast Stout and Southern Tier Hop Sun. Hot dogs, house popcorn, skewered chicken, flatbreads by the slice and more will be sold, with all fare gluten-free.

Cuyahoga Falls to keep things hopping

Cuyahoga Falls is promising a stellar EclipseFest downtown from 12 to 5 p.m. April 8. The party will include food trucks, local bands, vendors with eclipse-themed goodies and more, street performers, a kids fun zone, face painting, crafts, and activities.

For prime eclipse viewing, Front Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Broad Boulevard to Oakwood Avenue. The top level of the parking decks will be available for viewing only, so bring chairs and grab a spot. Guests can bring eclipse glasses or purchase them on site at 1727 Front St.

Down the street at HiHo Brewing Co., the Total Eclipse of the Falls: SO-FRO block party will be in full swing with partners The Social Dept. and Falls Outdoor Company. The fun will include beer, food and a DJ.

Partygoers can reserve eclipse glasses and a pint of HiHio's eclipse-themed beer in a DORA cup for $15 at http://tinyurl.com/53cdrua2.

Everett Trail Kitchen and the Pierogi Lady will serve food from noon to 5 p.m. HiHo will also serve from its new food truck.

Families are welcome. The party will include a fire pit and yard games and The Social Dept. will sell a glow-in-the-dark, "Total Eclipse of the Falls" T-shirt for $25.

Toadal Eclipse Party at Hoppin' Frog Brewery

The Akron brewery will host a party from 2 to 5 p.m. April 8. The $39 cost includes a catered food menu, two drink tickets for 8-ounce beer pours and eclipse viewing glasses.

"We're opening up just for this event, which will be a spectacle and a memorable day," said founder and brewmaster Fred Karm.

The bar will open at 1 p.m. Hoppin' Frog will release its special Toadal Eclipse Stout that day, including cans to go.

Hoppin' Frog Brewery of Akron will release a Toadal Eclipse Stout at its eclipse party April 8.

"It's a smooth, easy-drinking imperial stout," Karm said.

See hoppinfrog.com for tickets and a link to purchase short- or long-sleeved T-shirts with the Toadal Eclipse Stout label, which cost $25 or $35.

The Sun, the Moon, and the Art – Eclipse Day at Akron Art Museum

The Akron Art Museum will host a celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8 that includes exploring a collection of eclipse and solar-related art, art activities, live music and other pop-ups.

An untitled work by Robert Longo will be on display for the Akron Art Museum's "The Sun, the Moon, and the Art - Eclipse Day" April 8.

A Pneuhaus Compound Camera art installation will be in the Bud and Susie Rogers Garden. It's an immersive dome made of 109 inflatable pinhole cameras that each cast a live projection of the surrounding environment, creating a tessellated panorama like standing inside the eye of a fly.

The Compound Camera is an immersive dome in the gardens outside the Akron Art Museum for its eclipse party April 8.

Refreshments will include special eclipse-themed cocktails and mocktails available for purchase. Featured drink will be the Eclipse Elixir, vodka and blue curaçao cocktail with pineapple, orange and a splash of lime.

Totally Baked Pizza will serve Cosmic Cheech cheese pizza and Moonlit Chong pepperoni pizza by the slice as well as Luna Munchie Mix (puppy chow). Snacks will include Milky Way bars, Sun Chips, Eclipse gum, Pop Rocks and Oreo Space Dunk cookies.

Cost to reserve is $5 per order, with up to three guests per order. Museum members will receive access to a VIP viewing area. To join, see akronartmuseum.org/membership.

El Patron patio party

El Patron Tequileria & Cuisine will host "Tequila in Totality: A Rooftop Solar Eclipse Experience" from 1 to 5 p.m. April 8 on the restaurant's patio at 54 E. Mill St.

The ticketed event, which costs $50, will include three street tacos, viewing glasses and two top-shelf specialty cocktails by event partner Tequila Komos. Check the restaurant's website at elpatrontequileria.com and social media for an Eventbrite link for reservations.

Owner Luis Escudero said the sun sits right above the restaurant's rooftop patio around 3 p.m.

"We're very fortunate to have the terrace that we have and I think we're gonna have the perfect view," he said.

The standing event on the patio will top off at 75 guests. Activities will include cornhole, a raffle, and metaphysical vendors selling crystals, herbs and jewelry. Escudero also will mingle with guests, doing trivia and video for his YouTube channel Tequila Talks (@tequilabaeofficial).

More Akron eclipse parties

● The Daily Pressed in downtown Akron will have a Solar Eclipse Brunch Party starting at 11 a.m. April 8, with drink specials including a Cosmic Cooler, Eclipse Martini and Soon and Moon Mimosa. The cocktail bar and restaurant is at 323 S. Main St. Suite 100.

● Cousins Mario and Ray Nemr will host next-door events at Mr. Zub's Deli and Bar and Ray's Pub, respectively, starting at noon April 8 in Highland Square. Zub's will have a sci-fi food and drink menu, ice sculptures, viewing glasses available and patio seating. Ray's will have drink specials, viewing glasses and patio seating.

Great Lakes eclipse party in Cleveland

Great Lakes Brewing Co. will celebrate with a Total Eclipse Party at the brewpub, starting at noon April 8. Two special brews will be served on tap: Limited Edition Vanilla Blackout Stout and In the Path of Totality: 3:13PM Schwarzbier. The latter is named for the time the solar eclipse will pass through the brewery at 2516 Market Ave. in Cleveland's Ohio City.Complimentary viewing glasses will be provided while supplies last for eclipse viewing from the Market Avenue patio. Whiskey Throttle will perform from 2 to 6 p.m. Reservations are strongly recommended. See greatlakesbrewing.com/total-eclipse.

Family friendly events

● The Akron Zoo will host Total Eclipse of the Zoo from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8. Presale tickets are required. Cost is $5 to $7 for Akron Zoo member adults and children, $14 to $24 for nonmember adults and $11 to $21 for nonmember children.

Activities will include crafts, keeper talks, education stations and a livestream of NASA Live. Guests can participate in two citizen science projects: GLOBE Eclipse and Eclipse Soundscape Project. The latter helps zoo staff monitor animal behavior during the eclipse with data to be shared with NASA.

Eclipse glasses will be provided. The event will happen rain or shine. For tickets, see akronzoo.org/total-eclipse-zoo.

● The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will host a day of free, family-friendly fun at the Total on the Oval Eclipse Watch Party April 8. The museum will be open for special programming from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with outdoor activities kicking off at 11 a.m.

Live music, hands-on activities and presentations from the museum's astronomy apartment will be featured. The party will fully move outside to the Wade Oval lawn at 2 p.m.

ISO-compliant eclipse viewing glasses will be given out. The event is free for members and nonmembers. See cmnh.org.

● Streetsboro will celebrate “Total Eclipse in the Park” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8 at Streetsboro City Park, 8970 Kirby Lane.

The event will include food trucks, live DJ entertainment, children’s crafts, 88.9 FM WSTB live remote broadcasts and free viewing glasses. The first 250 people will receive free grab bags with eclipse goodies, glasses and a limited edition eclipse souvenir treat.

Pre-registration is required for kids crafts and educational activities at the park on eclipse day. See streetsbororec.activityreg.com.

Streetsboro's official “Total Eclipse in the Park” souvenir T-shirt, featuring a retro rocket with bright, space-themed colors of the sun, moon and Earth, are being sold for $27 through March 18. See https://official-total-eclipse-in-the-park-souvenir-t-shirt.cheddarup.com.

Other events leading up to eclipse day will include the talk "Why Eclipses Occur and Archeoastronomy” by Ron Kalinoski, of the Astronomy Club of Akron at 7 p.m. April 2 at the New Community Center at 8970 Kirby Lane. Admission is free, Pre-register at streetsbororec.activityreg.com.

Teens will have Galaxy Crafts Day 3 to 4:30 p.m. April 5 at the Streetsboro Library and all are invited to make a solar system bracelet from 2 to 4 p.m. April 6 at the library.

● The Summit County Fairgrounds will open at 8 a.m. for eclipse day activities, starting with a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. that costs $5 for children and $10 for adults.

Events, which will happen rain or shine, will include kids activities and a DJ. Food trucks will be available at 11 a.m.

Guests can bring their own chairs. Parking costs $30 per car. For pancake breakfast or parking reservations, see summitfair.com/2024-solar-eclipse.

● Total Eclipse Fest, a three-day celestial celebration, will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 6 to 8 at North Coast Harbor in Cleveland, hosted by the Great Lakes Science Center in partnership with NASA Glenn Research Center.

The free, outdoor, science and arts festival will include concerts, performances, speakers and hands-on science activities. Kids can enjoy a "NASA Village" immersive experience, talk to NASA scientists and engineers and get astronaut autographs.

The festival will be host to NASA TV’s live coverage of the total solar eclipse from 1 to 4 p.m. April 8. No tickets are required. See greatscience.com.

The Cleveland Orchestra will perform a free "Out of this World" family concert at 1:30 p.m. April 7, including Mozart’s Fourth Movement from Symphony No. 41 (“Jupiter”) and Missy Mazzoli's Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres).

● The city of Green will host a free Green Goes Dark celebration from 1 to 6 p.m. April 8 at City of Green Central Park, 1795 Steese Rd.

The event will include a viewing party, food trucks and games. Free eclipse viewing glasses will be handed out while supplies last. Parking, admissions and activities are free.

Activity stations will include an eclipse model and the chance to build an eclipse view box. Other activities will include a moon walk contest and a solar bake off. See cityofgreen.org/237/Special-Events.

● Folks will be celebrating a "Total Eclipse of the Park" at 3303 Ridgewood Road in Fairlawn, beginning at 12:30 p.m. April 8. The schedule includes food trucks, a standing yoga demonstration, eclipse presentations, a scavenger hunt and the eclipse viewing.

Eclipse T-shirts will be sold for $10. See fairlawn.us/61/Parks-Recreation.

● Copley Township will host a celebration from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 8 at Copley Community Park, 3232 Copley Road. The Ice Bucket of Copley will serve goodies and eclipse viewing glasses will be given out to 200 adults and 200 children, while supplies last. See copley.oh.us.

● Kave Coffee Bar will host a rooftop eclipse party in Barberton from noon to 6 p.m. April 8 at 584 W. Tuscarawas Ave. Tickets, which cost $50, are required for the rooftop event. Call 234-571-2721 to register.

Tickets include ISO-certified solar eclipse viewing glasses, a coffee bar drink, a Barberton solar eclipse T-shirt, themed refreshments, iced tea and lemonade and an entry for raffle baskets. See Kave Rooftop Eclipse Party on Facebook.

● The MAPS Air Museum will host a solar eclipse event to observe the rare natural phenomenon from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 8 at 2260 International Parkway, North Canton.

Cost is $40 per car, which includes a parking spot with an unobstructed view, two pairs of viewing glasses and access to the museum from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Only cars, pickups and SUVs are allowed. See mapsairmuseum.org/upcomingpublicevents to register.

Hotdogs, snacks, beverages and more will be available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

● The Cascade Locks Park Association will host a Solar Eclipse Party from 1 to 4 p.m. April 8 at the Mustill Store Museum, 57 W North St, Akron. The museum will offer free eclipse glasses. More details TBA. See Cascade Locks Park Association on Facebook.

● Richfield will have a public solar eclipse viewing on The Green at the corner of State routes 303 and 176 April 8. Guests may bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Viewing time will be from 1:59 p.m. to 4:29 p.m. See richfieldchamber.com/events.

Michael Lyst of the future Richfield Brewing Company will sell sausage sandwiches. Commemorative eclipse T-shirts, sweatshirts, long-sleeve t-shirts, and hoodies also will be sold. See http://www.maspremium.com/richfield.

Revving up over the weekend

The city of Kent will celebrate the coming eclipse with a weekend full of events April 5 to 7, starting with the Kent Eclipse Glow in the Dark Bar Crawl with check-in from 5 to 7 p.m. April 5.

The fun will start at Water Street Tavern, 132 S. Water St. Pub crawlers are encouraged to dress in black. Bar crawl tickets, which cost $20, include an Eclipse 2024 sticker, commemorative shot glass, glow-in-the-dark wearable items and a “dark and stormy” cocktail to kick off the night.

On April 6, Kent will host the MSK 5K, which begins and ends at North Water Brewing Co., 101 Crain Ave., and takes place on the Portage Hike & Bike Trail. Participants will receive a race bib, commemorative beer glass, beer or non-alcoholic beverage, MSK 5K/Eclipse T-shirt, and a pair of eclipse glasses. Registration is $30, required by March 22 to receive a T-shirt.

Check-in will be at 9 or 10 a.m. for 9:30 or 10:30 a.m. race times. See kenteclipse2024.com for a link to race registration as well as additional weekend happenings.

Also April 6, Pink Floyd tribute band Dark Side of the Moon from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Kent Stage, 1750 E. Main St.

The weekend will end with a free, 30-minute laser light show from 8 to 8:30 p.m. April 7 at Hometown Bank Plaza, 142 N. Water St. Downtown roads will be closed for the event, which will include food trucks and DORA beverages.

