Total Eclipse 2024: What's happening in the Miami Valley?
On Monday, April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing directly over the Miami Valley. The total solar eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean.
Weather permitting, the first location in continental North America that will experience totality is Mexico’s Pacific coast around 11:07 am.
The Miami Valley is expected to be plunged into darkness beginning around 1:30pm. Many events are being planned around the region on April 8 and the days leading to the total eclipse.
Here’s our guide to all that is happening around the region:
Auglaize County:
April 6-8 – Great Northern American Eclipse
WHERE: Armstrong Air and Space Museum
TIME: Multiple events are scheduled from April 6-8 at the museum. Here’s more information: Click Here!
April 8 – Solar Eclipse Wapakoneta
WHERE: Multiple locations around Wapakoneta
TIME: Various
More Information: Click Here!
Butler County:
April 5 - ‘2001: A Space Odyssey”
WHERE: Cocks Art Museum, 801 South Patterson Avenue in Oxford
TIME: 2pm
April 5 – Mister C.: Air is Everywhere
WHERE: Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 South College Avenue in Oxford
TIME: 7pm
April 6 – Total Eclipse of the Parks: Eclipse Festival
WHERE: Uptown Parks, High Street in Oxford
TIME: 1-10pm
April 8 - Total Eclipse of … Ohio The Heart of it All
WHERE: Community Park, 440 Dell Drive in Trenton
TIME: 2-4pm
WHAT: Renew your wedding vows.
April 8 - Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park
WHERE: Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton
TIME: 9am-5pm
WHAT: Hundreds of acres to view the total eclipse
April 8 – Total Eclipse in the Park
WHERE: Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive in Fairfield
TIME: 1:30-3pm
April 8 – Party in the Dark
WHERE: Community Park, 412 Old Street in Monroe
TIME: 12pm-8pm.
April 8 – Watch Parties
WHERE: Uptown Parks, Oxford Community Park, Sculpture Park
TIME: 1-5pm
Champaign County:
April 6-8 – Moonshade Festival near West Liberty
WHERE: Various locations
TIME: Various
More Information: Click Here!
April 6-8 – Kiser Lake State Park 3-Day Event
April 6 – Animal Encounters, Eclipse Science and Craft Activities, Evening/Nigh Hikes, Nature Center Open Hours
April 7 – Archery, Nature Hikes, Eclipse Science and Craft Activities, Stargazing, Nature Center Open Hours
April 8 – Nature Center Open Hours, Eyes of the Sky for the Celestial Show
TIME: Various
More Information: Click Here!
April 8 - Grimes Airport in Urbana
TIME: Gates open at 10am; Museum opens at 10am
More Information: Click Here!
April 8 - Ohio Caverns Darkness Tour
TIME: 9am-5pm
WHERE: 2210 E. Ohio 245, West Liberty
More Information: Click Here!
April 8 – Freshwater Farms in Urbana
TIME: 10am-6pm
WHERE: 2624 North 68 in Urbana
More Information: Click Here!
Clark County:
April 8 - Eclipse Over Springfield
TIME: 2-4pm
WHERE: National Road Commons Park in Springfield
More Information: Click Here!
April 8 – WittClipse in Springfield
TIME: 11am-4pm
WHERE: Edwards-Mauer Field on campus
Darke County:
April 8 – Bear’s Mill Total Eclipse near Greenville
TIME: 1pm-5pm
WHERE: Bear’s Mill @ 6450 Arcanum-Bear’s Mill Road
More Information: Click Here!
April 8 – Total Eclipse on the Prairie in Greenville
TIME: 1pm-5pm
WHERE: Shawnee Prairie
More Information: Click Here!
Greene County:
April 2 – Pre-Eclipse Party in Beavercreek
TIME: 5pm-7pm
WHERE: Russ Nature Preserve @ 2380 Kemp Road.
More Information: Click Here!
April 8 – Greene County Parks
TIME: Mid-afternoon hours
WHERE: Every park in Greene County, except for two will be in the path of total darkness.
Miami County:
April 5 – Solar Eclipse Shuffle
TIME: 6pm-10pm
WHERE: The Rec in Troy @ 11 N. Market Street
More Information: Click Here!
April 6 – Eclipse Block Party in Tipp City
TIME: 10am-4pm
WHERE: Downtown Tipp City
More Information: Click Here!
April 7 – A Night In the Stars
TIME: 430pm-930pm
WHERE: Downtown Troy
More Information: Click Here!
April 5-9 – A SOLARbration
TIME: 5pm-9pm
WHERE: Miami Co. Fairgrounds
More Information: Click Here!
April 7-8 – Sun Will Rise Music Festival
TIME: 5pm (April 7) – 5pm (April 8)
WHERE: Harmony Farm in Tipp City @ 5576 Route 202
More Information: Click Here!
April 8 – Eclipse on the Square
TIME: 12pm-3pm
WHERE: Downtown Troy
More Information: Click Here!
April 8 – Solar Eclipse Party West Milton
TIME: 1pm-4pm
WHERE: Municipal Park in West Milton
April 8 – Eclipse Watch Party
TIME: 12pm-4pm
WHERE: The Rec in Troy
More Information: Click Here!
April 8 - Blacked Out at The Exchange
TIME: 7am-9pm
WHERE: The Exchange in Pleasant Hill
More Information: Click Here!
April 8 – Eclipse Experience
TIME: 12pm-5pm
WHERE: Lost Creek Preserve
More Information: Click Here!
April 8 – Race The Eclipse
WHERE: Kyle Park in Tipp City
More Information: Click Here!
April 8 – Eclipse Patio Party
TIME: 11am-7pm
WHERE: Moeller Brew Barn @ 214 W. Main Street in Troy.
Montgomery County:
April 8 – Aullwood Farm
TIME: 9am-5pm
WHERE: Aullwood Farm @ 9101 Frederick Pike
More Information: Click Here!
April 8 – Eclipse Viewing
TIME: 10am-4pm
WHERE: National Museum of the United States Air Force
More Information: Click Here!
April 8 – Boonshoft Museum
TIME: 9am-5pm
WHERE: Boonshoft Museum at 2600 DeWeese Parkway, Dayton
More Information: Click Here!
April 5 – Total Eclipse: The Sun and The Planets
TIME: 730pm
WHERE: Schuster Center
More Information: Click Here!
April 8 – Viewing Part in Vandalia
WHERE: Vandalia-Butler High School Stadium
More Information: Click Here!
April 8 – Unity of Dayton Eclipse Party
TIME: 2pm-430pm
WHERE: Unity of Dayton, 6741 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights
More Information: Click Here!
April 8 – Miami Valley Council’s Solar Eclipse Extravaganza
TIME: 11am-5pm
WHERE: Cricket Holler Boy Scout Camp
More Information: Click Here!
April 8 – Wright-Dunbar Watch Party
TIME: 1pm-430pm
WHERE: Wright-Dunbar Interpretive Center and Aviation Trail Parachute Museum
April 5-8 – Eclipse Weekend Camping
WHERE: Dayton KOA Holiday @ 7796 Wellbaum Road in Brookville
More Information: Click Here!
Preble County:
April 8 – Eclipse Viewing
WHERE: Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard and Winery in Eaton
TIME: 11am-4pm
Wayne County, Indiana
April 8 - Solar Eclipse Totality
WHAT: Richmond’s proximity to major routes such as I-70, U.S. 40, U.S. 27, U.S. 35, and S.R. 1, makes it a convenient and sought-after destination. Various designated viewing sites have been established across the county, providing spectators with the opportunity to revel in this awe-inspiring astronomical phenomenon. To make the most of the eclipse experience, the Richmond/Wayne County Tourism Bureau encourages visitors to arrive the weekend before.
Thousands of people are expected to attend the 4-day/3-night Eclipse & More camping and entertainment extravaganza at the Wayne County Fairgrounds. Attendees can look forward to headline performances by acts such as The Michael Jackson Experience, The Elton John Experience, and a Kiss Tribute Band. For those seeking adventure, activities such as zip lining, zorb ball, rock climbing, and Toxic Meltdown will be available. As the night falls, the sky will light up with a captivating drone show and fireworks display. Additional events include a giant kite demonstration, Frisbee golf, a virtual reality expo, and a golf cart show. With over 30 food trucks on-site, guests are sure to find a variety of culinary delights. The expenses for camping, inclusive of most activities, vary between $300 and $600 based on the selected campsite. This cost includes accommodation for up to eight people per site.
A variety of other eclipse-related activities and engaging events are planned across the county – planetarium shows and hands-on science activities at Earlham College, Indiana University East Solar Walk – an educational solar system trail, Chardon Polka Band and beer garden, juried art competition and artisan market, moonlight parade, nocturnal plein air, drone show, and fireworks. Additionally, there are candlelight tours at the Levi Coffin House (known as the Grand Central Station of the Underground Railroad). Visitors can also participate in a 5K run/walk, a golf longest drive and putting contest, and partake in various other engaging activities.
More Information: Click Here!