Total Eclipse 2024: What's happening in the Miami Valley?

On Monday, April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing directly over the Miami Valley. The total solar eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean.

Weather permitting, the first location in continental North America that will experience totality is Mexico’s Pacific coast around 11:07 am.

The Miami Valley is expected to be plunged into darkness beginning around 1:30pm. Many events are being planned around the region on April 8 and the days leading to the total eclipse.

Here’s our guide to all that is happening around the region:

Auglaize County:

April 6-8 – Great Northern American Eclipse WHERE: Armstrong Air and Space Museum TIME: Multiple events are scheduled from April 6-8 at the museum. Here’s more information: Click Here! April 8 – Solar Eclipse Wapakoneta WHERE: Multiple locations around Wapakoneta TIME: Various More Information: Click Here!

Butler County:

April 5 - ‘2001: A Space Odyssey” WHERE: Cocks Art Museum, 801 South Patterson Avenue in Oxford TIME: 2pm April 5 – Mister C.: Air is Everywhere WHERE: Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 South College Avenue in Oxford TIME: 7pm April 6 – Total Eclipse of the Parks: Eclipse Festival WHERE: Uptown Parks, High Street in Oxford TIME: 1-10pm April 8 - Total Eclipse of … Ohio The Heart of it All WHERE: Community Park, 440 Dell Drive in Trenton TIME: 2-4pm WHAT: Renew your wedding vows. April 8 - Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park WHERE: Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton TIME: 9am-5pm WHAT: Hundreds of acres to view the total eclipse April 8 – Total Eclipse in the Park WHERE: Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive in Fairfield TIME: 1:30-3pm April 8 – Party in the Dark WHERE: Community Park, 412 Old Street in Monroe TIME: 12pm-8pm. April 8 – Watch Parties WHERE: Uptown Parks, Oxford Community Park, Sculpture Park TIME: 1-5pm

Champaign County:

April 6-8 – Moonshade Festival near West Liberty WHERE: Various locations TIME: Various More Information: Click Here! April 6-8 – Kiser Lake State Park 3-Day Event April 6 – Animal Encounters, Eclipse Science and Craft Activities, Evening/Nigh Hikes, Nature Center Open Hours April 7 – Archery, Nature Hikes, Eclipse Science and Craft Activities, Stargazing, Nature Center Open Hours April 8 – Nature Center Open Hours, Eyes of the Sky for the Celestial Show TIME: Various More Information: Click Here! April 8 - Grimes Airport in Urbana TIME: Gates open at 10am; Museum opens at 10am More Information: Click Here! April 8 - Ohio Caverns Darkness Tour TIME: 9am-5pm WHERE: 2210 E. Ohio 245, West Liberty More Information: Click Here! April 8 – Freshwater Farms in Urbana TIME: 10am-6pm WHERE: 2624 North 68 in Urbana More Information: Click Here!

Clark County:

April 8 - Eclipse Over Springfield TIME: 2-4pm WHERE: National Road Commons Park in Springfield More Information: Click Here! April 8 – WittClipse in Springfield TIME: 11am-4pm WHERE: Edwards-Mauer Field on campus

Darke County:

April 8 – Bear’s Mill Total Eclipse near Greenville TIME: 1pm-5pm WHERE: Bear’s Mill @ 6450 Arcanum-Bear’s Mill Road More Information: Click Here! April 8 – Total Eclipse on the Prairie in Greenville TIME: 1pm-5pm WHERE: Shawnee Prairie More Information: Click Here!

Greene County:

April 2 – Pre-Eclipse Party in Beavercreek TIME: 5pm-7pm WHERE: Russ Nature Preserve @ 2380 Kemp Road. More Information: Click Here! April 8 – Greene County Parks TIME: Mid-afternoon hours WHERE: Every park in Greene County, except for two will be in the path of total darkness.

Miami County:

April 5 – Solar Eclipse Shuffle TIME: 6pm-10pm WHERE: The Rec in Troy @ 11 N. Market Street More Information: Click Here! April 6 – Eclipse Block Party in Tipp City TIME: 10am-4pm WHERE: Downtown Tipp City More Information: Click Here! April 7 – A Night In the Stars TIME: 430pm-930pm WHERE: Downtown Troy More Information: Click Here! April 5-9 – A SOLARbration TIME: 5pm-9pm WHERE: Miami Co. Fairgrounds More Information: Click Here! April 7-8 – Sun Will Rise Music Festival TIME: 5pm (April 7) – 5pm (April 8) WHERE: Harmony Farm in Tipp City @ 5576 Route 202 More Information: Click Here! April 8 – Eclipse on the Square TIME: 12pm-3pm WHERE: Downtown Troy More Information: Click Here! April 8 – Solar Eclipse Party West Milton TIME: 1pm-4pm WHERE: Municipal Park in West Milton April 8 – Eclipse Watch Party TIME: 12pm-4pm WHERE: The Rec in Troy More Information: Click Here! April 8 - Blacked Out at The Exchange TIME: 7am-9pm WHERE: The Exchange in Pleasant Hill More Information: Click Here! April 8 – Eclipse Experience TIME: 12pm-5pm WHERE: Lost Creek Preserve More Information: Click Here! April 8 – Race The Eclipse WHERE: Kyle Park in Tipp City More Information: Click Here! April 8 – Eclipse Patio Party TIME: 11am-7pm WHERE: Moeller Brew Barn @ 214 W. Main Street in Troy.

Montgomery County:

April 8 – Aullwood Farm TIME: 9am-5pm WHERE: Aullwood Farm @ 9101 Frederick Pike More Information: Click Here! April 8 – Eclipse Viewing TIME: 10am-4pm WHERE: National Museum of the United States Air Force More Information: Click Here! April 8 – Boonshoft Museum TIME: 9am-5pm WHERE: Boonshoft Museum at 2600 DeWeese Parkway, Dayton More Information: Click Here! April 5 – Total Eclipse: The Sun and The Planets TIME: 730pm WHERE: Schuster Center More Information: Click Here! April 8 – Viewing Part in Vandalia WHERE: Vandalia-Butler High School Stadium More Information: Click Here! April 8 – Unity of Dayton Eclipse Party TIME: 2pm-430pm WHERE: Unity of Dayton, 6741 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights More Information: Click Here! April 8 – Miami Valley Council’s Solar Eclipse Extravaganza TIME: 11am-5pm WHERE: Cricket Holler Boy Scout Camp More Information: Click Here! April 8 – Wright-Dunbar Watch Party TIME: 1pm-430pm WHERE: Wright-Dunbar Interpretive Center and Aviation Trail Parachute Museum April 5-8 – Eclipse Weekend Camping WHERE: Dayton KOA Holiday @ 7796 Wellbaum Road in Brookville More Information: Click Here!

Preble County:

April 8 – Eclipse Viewing WHERE: Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard and Winery in Eaton TIME: 11am-4pm

Wayne County, Indiana

April 8 - Solar Eclipse Totality WHAT: Richmond’s proximity to major routes such as I-70, U.S. 40, U.S. 27, U.S. 35, and S.R. 1, makes it a convenient and sought-after destination. Various designated viewing sites have been established across the county, providing spectators with the opportunity to revel in this awe-inspiring astronomical phenomenon. To make the most of the eclipse experience, the Richmond/Wayne County Tourism Bureau encourages visitors to arrive the weekend before. Thousands of people are expected to attend the 4-day/3-night Eclipse & More camping and entertainment extravaganza at the Wayne County Fairgrounds. Attendees can look forward to headline performances by acts such as The Michael Jackson Experience, The Elton John Experience, and a Kiss Tribute Band. For those seeking adventure, activities such as zip lining, zorb ball, rock climbing, and Toxic Meltdown will be available. As the night falls, the sky will light up with a captivating drone show and fireworks display. Additional events include a giant kite demonstration, Frisbee golf, a virtual reality expo, and a golf cart show. With over 30 food trucks on-site, guests are sure to find a variety of culinary delights. The expenses for camping, inclusive of most activities, vary between $300 and $600 based on the selected campsite. This cost includes accommodation for up to eight people per site. A variety of other eclipse-related activities and engaging events are planned across the county – planetarium shows and hands-on science activities at Earlham College, Indiana University East Solar Walk – an educational solar system trail, Chardon Polka Band and beer garden, juried art competition and artisan market, moonlight parade, nocturnal plein air, drone show, and fireworks. Additionally, there are candlelight tours at the Levi Coffin House (known as the Grand Central Station of the Underground Railroad). Visitors can also participate in a 5K run/walk, a golf longest drive and putting contest, and partake in various other engaging activities. More Information: Click Here!