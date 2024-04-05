Watch: Tory MP reveals he was targeted in ‘Westminster honeytrap’

A Conservative MP has revealed he was targeted in the suspected Westminster honeytrap.

Dr Luke Evans, the Tory MP for Bosworth, said in a Facebook video that he had been sent a photo of a naked woman out of the blue over Whatsapp.

Dr Evans said he was then sent a second message 10 days later. He passed the communications onto the police who are now investigating.

Dr Evans said: “Here’s a video I didn’t expect to make on a Friday evening, but a month ago I was a victim of cyberflashing and malicious communications, and blew the whistle by reporting it to the police and the parliamentary authorities as soon as this happened.

“The first set of messages I got was on a day I was with my wife and I got a one-time open photo on WhatsApp of an explicit image of a naked lady. As soon as I got those the next day I reported it to the police, the authorities and the chief whip.

“Ten days later, I got another set of messages. This time however, I was sat with my team in the constituency office, so we were able to record the conversation and catch photos and videos of the messages coming through, including another explicit female image.

“Why am I talking about this now? Well, I actually wanted it to be private because there’s an ongoing police investigation, it’s been ongoing for a month but you’ve probably seen in the national media, I’ve been hounded by journalists asking me about it, it’s not too difficult to work out - there are only a few Leicestershire MPs.

“So I have put my name up to say well, I hope others come forward. I’m just pleased I blew the whistle, reported it to the authorities and it’s now being looked into.”

The remarks come after Will Wragg, the Tory MP for Hazel Grove, admitted to responding to messages on a gay dating app and sending on numbers of MP colleagues after fearing exposure.

More than a dozen Westminster figures, including at least three MPs as well as political journalists and advisers, are thought to have been targeted in an apparent honeytrap push.

It is understood the name linked to the WhatsApp account was Abi, which is the same name identified by other Westminster figures who suspect they were targeted in the plot.

Dr Evans went public after Leicestershire police confirmed that they were investigating messages passed on to them by an unnamed Leicestershire MP.

There are just eight MPs who represent constituencies in Leicester.

The comment from a Leicestershire Police spokesperson read: “Leicestershire Police is investigating a report of malicious communications after a number of unsolicited messages were sent to a Leicestershire MP last month. They were reported to police on Tuesday 19 March. Enquiries are currently ongoing.