Tory backlash over Jeremy Hunt’s Brexit carbon border tax

Jeremy Hunt is facing a backlash from senior Tories over his plans to copy the European Union by introducing a Brexit carbon border tax.

The Chancellor will press ahead on Thursday with proposals to create a new green levy on swathes of goods being imported into Britain.

Extra duties will be applied to products such as steel, glass and ceramics if they come from countries with lower environmental standards.

A group of economists have estimated the plan will knock 1.5 per cent off GDP per capita over a five-year period, costing £600 per person.

Hunt urged to stand firm

Tory MPs fear it is being rushed through without proper consideration to make sure that Britain is aligned with the EU’s trade policy.

Brussels is rolling out its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) which is currently set to impact British exporters.

The levy aims to even out the advantage enjoyed by countries with different environmental standards by increasing the price of their goods.

Mr Hunt is being urged to stand firm by Conservatives who have warned his plans will tie Britain into permanently following EU red tape.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said the mechanism would undermine Brexit - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, a former business secretary, said the move amounted to a “stealth realignment” which would “undermine” Brexit.

“CBAM is a straightforward tax that would increase the cost of living in pursuit of a high cost green ideology,” he said.

“The pockets of the British people must be protected from the knock-on effects from such an extensive and undemocratic tax.

“I urge the Government to drop these economically damaging plans and help the British people as they continue to battle with the cost of living.”

Lord Frost, the former Brexit negotiator, said he was “very worried” by the plans which will place “huge and unnecessary burdens on the British people”.

‘Giving up control’

He said: “This is not taking back control – instead, the Government is choosing to give it up.

“It will cause damage to our economy by pushing up costs on significant imported goods. And it will affect our ability to do other trade deals around the world.

“It makes no sense to drive industry out of our country with a net zero policy that hugely pushes up energy costs, and then to pay again when we import the products which we used to make ourselves. That is the worst of all worlds.”

Ministers will on Thursday launch a consultation on how to implement the new tax, having already announced their intention to press ahead with it.

It will have to last at least 12 weeks and is expected to set out a series of options which experts and industry will be asked to give their feedback on.

Move to minimise trade friction

There is a widespread expectation that the Government will choose to press ahead with the same model as the EU to minimise trade friction with Europe.

In that scenario the tax would cover a wide range of goods which are carbon-intensive to make including steel, fertilisers, ceramics, glass and cement.

The Growth Commission, a group of economists assembled by Liz Truss, the former prime minister, warned the Chancellor against copying Brussels’ plan.

It predicted that doing so would cut GDP per capita growth by 1.5pc within five years. The UK’s carbon border tax is due to come into force in 2027.

‘Will sedate and stagnate UK’

Shanker Singham, its co-chairman, said: “Replicating the EU CBAM will be costly for the UK economy and is not necessary to achieve the goal of dealing with carbon leakage.

“We are concerned this will pile on costs to the UK consumer, on top of historically high energy costs, giving the ordinary person less spending power and disposable income, which in turn, will disincentivise consumers and further sedate and stagnate our economy.”

A Treasury spokesman said: “It’s right that carbon intensive products from overseas face a comparable carbon price to that paid if the goods were produced in the UK, giving industry confidence to invest in the UK knowing their decarbonisation efforts won’t be undermined.

“The initial CBAM charges are expected to be small and have a negligible impact on inflation, with CBAM goods only making up a small proportion of average UK industry input costs – estimated at less than 1pc overall.”

