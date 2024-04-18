Torso and arm found along lake may belong to woman who vanished on date, WI cops say

More human remains believed to belong to 19-year-old Sade Robinson have been discovered, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Robinson vanished after a first date in Milwaukee with 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson on April 1, McClatchy News reported. Her severed leg was found the following morning on a beach at Warnimont Park in Cudahay, Wisconsin, prompting an investigation, according to investigators.

Anderson was charged April 12 with intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson in connection with Robinson’s death, according to court documents.

Robinson’s torso and an arm were found by a person walking on the beach around 7:30 a.m. on April 18, deputies said.

The body parts were likely in Lake Michigan and washed up along the shore, according to deputies. The arm and torso were found approximately one mile from Anderson’s apartment, according to an April 18 sheriff’s office news release.

Robinson’s severed leg was also found on a Milwaukee beach, according to court documents. Remains were also found inside her car that was allegedly burned by Anderson, according to court documents.

The body parts are all believed to be Robinson’s, but they have not been confirmed, according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said. The sheriff’s office plans to use sonar detection to search Lake Michigan for more human remains, according to the news release.

Cudahay is about a 7-mile drive south from Milwaukee.

19-year-old vanishes on date. Then severed leg is found in park, Wisconsin cops say

Woman lures pregnant 19-year-old to home and cuts baby from womb, Chicago cops say

Dean impregnated high school student twice — then coerced abortion, Chicago lawsuit says