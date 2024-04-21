Torres: Crosley Green's attorneys file motion to compel Parole Commission to follow law

The amount of deception and incompetence Crosley Green has had to face in his three-decades long quest for freedom is beyond the pale.

Attorneys for the beleaguered Green filed a type of lawsuit this week to compel the three-member state panel that determines an inmate's parole status, to start following the law.

Given three opportunities to correct a mistake made in Green's case regarding his parole date, the Florida Commission on Offender Review has repeatedly failed to do so.

With no indication the commission will change course, Green's pro bono attorneys with Crowell & Moring are taking the commission to court.

The attorneys filed a petition for writ of mandamus with the 2nd Circuit Court in Leon County. If granted, this would allow the court to order the commission to properly fulfill its official duties and correct what's known as an abuse of discretion.

This has absolutely nothing to do with whether you believe in Green's innocence. It doesn't matter that I and many others believe Green was railroaded and set up to take the fall in the kidnapping and murder of Charles "Chip" Flynn in 1989.

This has everything to do with the Florida Commission on Offender Review doing its job and correcting the latest in a litany of wrongs committed by the state against Green. A spokesperson for the commission Friday morning said they would not be commenting due to the pending litigation.

What are Crosley Green's attorneys arguing?

The problem is that the commission made a mistake in calculating Green's eligibility for parole saying his tentative parole release date will be in 2054, when he will be 97 years old. The commission erroneously took into account both the felony murder charge as well as the kidnapping conviction, which added 45 years to his parole eligibility date. By their own rules, the commission should have only considered the murder conviction. The state correctly did exclude time for the robbery conviction.

But so far the state refuses to correct the eligibility date.

If they had correctly calculated Green's presumptive parole release date, they would see it should have been in 2014.

“This case has been plagued by injustice from the very beginning and it continues through today," said Green's lead attorney, Keith J. Harrison. “It is one thing for the Commission to make a mistake; it is another to keep a man behind bars until he is 100 years old to avoid having to correct that mistake.”

The first failure was when the commission did not recalculate Green's parole eligibility when he surrendered himself to authorities in April 2023. Then Green's lawyers presented their case before the commission in person twice.

The second time Green's lawyers appeared before the commission, on Nov. 8, 2023, Commission Chairwoman Melinda N. Coonrod voted to grant Green's request and even identified — on the record — the legal precedent that confirms the Commission’s actions were wrong. Inexplicably, the other two commissioners — Richard B. Davison and David A. Wyant — voted to take no action without explanation.

What does that tell us? Well, either Davison and Wyant are bad at math, they don't understand the law, they don't care enough to correct a mistake or there is something more nefarious at play. Until they correct this, our imaginations can run wild.

"The Commission abused its discretion and failed to follow its own rules three times now on Mr. Green’s parole eligibility," Green's lawyers state in the petition. "If the Court does not correct the Commission’s mistake now, Mr. Green, who has been a model inmate, is more likely to die in prison than he is to get a chance at parole. ...The Commission Chairwoman was right. The time to fix the Commission’s mistakes is now. This Petition should be granted."

Why was Crosley Green freed temporarily?

Green, a 66-year-old grandfather from Titusville, previously served 32 years in prison, including 19 years on death row after being convicted of kidnapping Flynn and his on-again off-again girlfriend Kim Hallock from Holder Park and then killing Flynn in a "shootout" in a nearby orange grove.

Of the numerous problems with the conviction, perhaps the biggest was that prosecutor Chris White failed to disclose to Green's trial lawyers that first responding officers with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office suspected Hallock in Flynn's death. In 2018, a federal court found that Green was wrongfully convicted because the information was not shared by White, a Brady violation.

The state appealed the decision and Green was freed from 2021 to 2023 on conditional release or house arrest. He attended church, got a driver's license, found a job, reconnected with family and even fell in love and got engaged during those two years.

Sadly, he was ordered back to prison last April after an appeals court overturned his win and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear his case.

Crosley Green has been a model prisoner

Green has never been written up during his 30-plus years in prison. His behavior is so unheard of that even his previous warden swore an affidavit on his behalf saying he wished all of his inmates were like Green. The warden, Heath Holland at Calhoun Correctional Institution, said this in his sworn affidavit: "I have mentioned to others that I wished all our inmates were like Mr. Green. I have known Mr. Green to carry himself with dignity and respect. I have known Mr. Green to be respectful of my staff and to have a positive attitude despite his incarceration."

Additionally, two corrections officers previously testified in court on Green's behalf. That is not something you see every day.

Isn't Green the kind of inmate who should be eligible for parole?

“Mr. Green’s family, his fiancé, his church, and his community are all waiting for him to come home," Harrison said. "They have not lost hope. And neither have we.”

The Case against Green

Green was convicted with the help of junk science testimony from a dog tracker, whose dog tracked sneaker prints that did not belong to Green; a prejudicial photo lineup; strong-arm tactics that witnesses later said persuaded them to give false testimony — they all recanted except for Hallock.

Let's call this what it was: a racial hoax.

Because, really, what this case boils down to is a young white woman — Hallock — seemingly concocting a fantastical yarn about how a Black man carjacked her and her boyfriend before killing him in a wild shootout in a nearby orange grove.

Hallock's story was wildly inconsistent and full of holes. Green's trial attorney-turned-prosecutor Rob Parker always maintained his belief that Hallock shot Flynn — whether on purpose or accidentally — and fabricated the story of a car-jacking.

“This case has been plagued by injustice from the very beginning and it continues through today. Again, and again, Crosley Green has been denied his rights," Harrison said. "First, he was denied his right to a fair trial and now he’s being denied his right to fair and proper consideration for parole. It’s high time for justice and that’s what we are seeking in our petition.”

