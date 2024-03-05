Torrential snow storm leaves Northern California covered in powder: See the top photos

A powerful, multiple day winter storm in California's Sierra Nevada mountains over the weekend brought with it as much as 10 feet of snow and wind gusts of almost 200 mph causing power outages, closing highways and burying ski resorts.

The blizzard began late last week but its most intense conditions occurred on Sunday, when wind gusts reached 190 mph and whiteout conditions left hundreds of people stranded in their cars for several hours.

Yosemite National Park closed down and a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 80 was also shut down due to the storm.

Schools were canceled Monday and National Weather Service meteorologist William Churchill warned of “life-threatening concern” for residents near Lake Tahoe, calling the storm an "extreme blizzard."

Here's what it looked like in parts of Northern California as the blizzard pushed through.

Photos of California blizzard

A general view as LAFC and Real Salt Lake battle for the ball in the snow at America First Field.

In this photo provided by Mammoth Lakes Tourism, snowboarders walk in the snow on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. (Jacob Myhre/Mammoth Lakes Tourism via AP)

Trees and homes are covered in snow during a powerful multiple day winter storm in the Sierra Nevada mountains, which is boosting the snowpack, on March 03, 2024 in Truckee, California.

A person walks near a ski resort, currently shuttered due to the storm, following a massive snowstorm in the Sierra Nevada mountains on March 4, 2024 near Soda Springs, California.

A worker uses a snowblower in front of a downtown business north of Lake Tahoe during a powerful multiple day winter storm in the Sierra Nevada mountains on March 2, 2024 in California.

Arroyo Street in Midtown Reno shows the effects of the snowstorm on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Workers clear train tracks as snow falls north of Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada mountains during a powerful winter storm on March 01, 2024 in Truckee, California.

USPS trucks are covered in snow during a storm, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Truckee, California.

A vehicle is buried in snow in a Donner Lake neighborhood on Monday, March 4, 2024, in Truckee, Caliornia.

A person walks as snow falls north of Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada mountains during a powerful winter storm on March 01, 2024 near Truckee, California

Snow falls downtown, north of Lake Tahoe, during a powerful multiple day winter storm in the Sierra Nevada mountains on March 02, 2024 in Truckee, California.

Vehicles are covered in snow at Boreal Mountain Resort, currently shuttered due to the storm, following a massive snowstorm in the Sierra Nevada mountains on March 04, 2024 in Soda Springs, California.

A person pulls kids on a sled with a dog walking ahead on Donner Pass Road during a powerful multiple day winter storm in the Sierra Nevada mountains on March 03, 2024 in Truckee, California.

Snow covers the landscape in front of a store, during a storm, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Truckee, California.

A group of friends sky on a residential street during a storm, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Truckee, Calif.

A restaurant remains open during a powerful multiple day winter storm in the Sierra Nevada mountains on March 02, 2024 in Truckee, California.

Photos of I-80 in the snow

Trucks pull over to put on chains along westbound I-80 near the Nevada/California state line on March 1, 2024.

A lone camper truck moves north bound on the I-80 at the Donner Pass Exit on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Truckee, California.

Mangal Singh parks his truck off the I-80 to put chains on his truck wheels in preparation for the snow storm over the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Truckee, Calif. A Pacific storm packing powerful winds and heavy snow is shaping up to be the strongest of the season, forecasters say. (AP Photo/Andy Barron)

An Interstate 80 (I-80) entrance is covered in snow during a powerful multiple day winter storm in the Sierra Nevada mountains on March 03, 2024 in Truckee, California. A stretch of Interstate 80 in California remains shut down in both directions due to the storm.

Snow is piled up under I-80 following a massive snowstorm in the Sierra Nevada mountains on March 4, 2024 near Soda Springs, California.

Contributing: Christopher Cann, Dinah Voyles Pulver, USA TODAY

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X, formerly Twitter, at @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Photos: Snow piled up in Sierra Nevada, Northern California amid storm