Torrential rain, flooding shuts down I-95 near Fort Lauderdale airport

As thunderstorms continue to cause severe flooding in South Florida, the Florida Highway Patrol has shut down all lanes on parts of Interstate 95 in Broward. Water has pooled on the roadway to dangerous levels.

Around 2:15 p.m., troopers shut down southbound I-95 at Griffin Road near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Traffic is being diverted at Oakland Park, and vehicles can re-enter at Stirling Road.

At least one vehicle is flooded in the area, but there are no reported injuries, FHP said. Both northbound and southbound ramps are flooded with water.

“This closure will remain until further notice and water drains from the interstate,” FHP said. “Contractors are en route to pump the drainage system.”

