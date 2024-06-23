Torrential Rain Drenches Southern Wisconsin Amid Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Torrential rain battered southern Wisconsin on Friday, June 21, as a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the region. Footage from X user @packbrewfan shows heavy rain coming down in Sun Prairie. The National Weather Service warned of a severe thunderstorm bringing possible quarter-sized hail, wind gusts up to 60 mph, and a possible tornado on Friday. The agency said the severe weather would end on Friday evening and resume with a second wave on Saturday . Credit: @packbrewfan via Storyful

View comments