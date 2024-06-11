Torrential downpours trigger life-threatening flash flood warnings in South Florida

Thunderstorms hammering South Florida with heavy rain Tuesday afternoon have led to severe weather warnings across the region. Forecasters are urging residents in some areas to seek high ground and avoid drenched roads.

Around 4 p.m., the National Weather Service received several reports of heavy rainfall in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Significant rainfall has fallen in a short period of time, likely leading to impassable roadways over metropolitan portions of Miami-Dade County, specifically near Downtown Miami and surrounding neighborhoods. Remember, NEVER ATTEMPT TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS!!! #FLwx pic.twitter.com/nAreBPafUu — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 11, 2024

The downpours caused the weather service to issue a flood warning for northern Miami-Dade and southern Broward counties that’s expected to last until 8 p.m.

A reported 2 to 4 inches of rain fell in northern Miami-Dade, with an additional 2 to 5 inches possibly coming down. In southern Broward, 2 to 4 inches fell, with an estimated 1 to 4 inches on the way.

A car crosses the flooded road caused by heavy rain on North Bay Rd and 179th Dr. in Sunny Isles Beach on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 in Florida.

Cities affected include Miami, Miami Beach, Hialeah, Opa-locka, Doral, Miami Gardens, Sunrise, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale and Sunrise.

Forecasters say life-threatening flash flooding may impact creeks, streams, urban areas, highways and streets. Residents are being warned to turn around and avoid driving through flooded areas.

IT's wet and messy all over South Florida! With flash flood and street flood advisories though parts of Miami-Dade & Broward. Drive safe, put the phone down! #MiamiTraffic https://t.co/1oWDPIk84r — Total Traffic Miami  (@TotalTrafficMIA) June 11, 2024

In Miami Beach, cars waded through water several inches deep during the evening rush hour commute. On Alton Road in Mid-Beach, drivers merged into a single lane to try to avoid the worst of the flooding.

Meanwhile in North Beach, parts of a Publix parking lot sat empty because the spots had filled up with water.

National Weather Service forecasters warn residents in Miami-Dade and Broward counties to brace for heavy rain and possible flash flooding.

Residents on social media shared images of flooding throughout Miami Beach. The city activated a program that lets residents park for free in two public garages, at 400 West 42nd St. and 1661 Pennsylvania Ave.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties will remain under a flood watch until Wednesday evening, meaning residents should be prepared for the possibility of flooding. Forecasters attribute this to slow-moving storms in the area with heavy showers.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that is contributing to the severe weather. Forecasters are predicting the Miami area could expect to see 4 to 8 inches of rain dropped by Thursday night

A vehicle is parked by the flooded road due to heavy rain at North Bay Rd and 180th Dr. in Sunny Isles Beach on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 in Florida.

Miami Herald staff writer Aaron Leibowitz contributed to this report.