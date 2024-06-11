Torrent of flood water closes park in southeast Kansas

FT. SCOTT, Kan. — Rainfall amounts of more than four inches closes multiple roads and low lying public areas in southeast Kansas.

The heaviest rainfall occurred Saturday night (6/8) into early Sunday morning (6/9) in Bourbon County, Kansas. According to the National Weather Service, Ft. Scott received nearly four inches of rain, with some areas across the state line in Missouri reporting close to five inches.

On Sunday (6/9), a video was posted on the City of Ft. Scott Facebook Page showing flood waters rushing through Gunn Park. Ft. Scott City Manager, Brad Matkin said dangerous flooding forced the city to close a large section of the park.

“With the amount of rain we had last night plus the rain we had during the past week there are a couple of areas in town are being watched. The west side of Gunn Park is currently closed due to the river being out of its bank,” said Matkin.

Flood waters were also to blame for several road closures in Ft. Scott and surrounding areas of Bourbon County.

“Clark Street between Second Street and Third Street has water coming out a manhole causing water to flow over the road under the Third Street railroad crossing,” said Matkin.

By Monday evening (6/10), most of the flood waters had receded, allowing nearly all roads throughout Bourbon County to reopen.

