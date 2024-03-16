Torrance homes threatened by landslide dangers

After a historic amount of rainfall hit Southern California in February, many homeowners are still dealing with the imminent threat of landslides.

The community of Rancho Palos Verdes has been hit hard due to the overly saturated soil causing dangerous landslides and debris flow. Now, some homeowners in Torrance are dealing with similar issues.

Jeff Guild lives in Torrance. He remembers the night of Feb. 5, when he heard a loud boom caused by the high-pressure water line behind his home erupted.

“Because of the erosion, the entire hillside let go,” Guild told KTLA 5’s Samantha Cortese. “We had about two feet of mud and it went all the way down into the lower riviera.”

Crews have worked on fixing a pipe that burst due to a landslide in a neighborhood in Torrance. Two homes are red-tagged in the area on March, 15, 2024. (KTLA)

Over-saturated soil is causing concern for landslides. In Torrance, these homes are have been red-tagged after city officials discovered structural damage due to landslides. These pictures were taken on March 15, 2024. (KTLA)

Pictures showing damage from a mudslide in Torrance. The pictures were shared with KTLA on March 15, 2024. (Jeff Guild)

Pictures showing damage from a mudslide in Torrance. The pictures were shared with KTLA on March 15, 2024. (Jeff Guild)

Pictures showing damage from a mudslide in Torrance. The pictures were shared with KTLA on March 15, 2024. (Jeff Guild)

Guild says several residents in the area participated to help to keep the mud from seeping into the homes. City officials were able to make some repairs in the area and did a soil analysis around the water main break.

Guild was told by crews that it would take some time to get things back to normal.

“The official word was six months,” Guild said. “But I think it’ll be more like the end of the year.”

More homes in Torrance are being threatened by land erosion. City officials say two houses have been red-tagged now, but this is a separate issue from the one that plagued the area in February.

Two homes on Paseo De Las Tortugas have structural damage. Both houses have issues with the roof and foundation, resulting in city officials deeming them unsafe to occupy.

