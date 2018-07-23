Toronto shooting: Two dead and 12 hurt as gunman opens fires in street before being killed in shootout

A gunman dressed all in black opened fire on a busy Toronto street, leaving two people dead and another 12 injured - including a young girl.

The 29-year-old attacker also died following the rampage in the Canadian city's Greektown district on Sunday night.

A video from one witness shows a man dressed in black clothes and a black hat walking quickly and firing three shots from the pavement into at least one restaurant. Witnesses described hearing about 20 shots and the sound of a weapon being reloaded several times.

Police said it was too early to provide a motive for the shooting, but local councillor Paula Fletcher said: "It's not gang related. It looks like someone who is very disturbed."

Toronto police said 12 people were being treated in hospital, including a nine-year-old girl who was in a critical condition, while a woman and a second person died from their wounds.

The gunman, who used a handgun in the attack, died after an exchange of gunfire with police near Danforth and Pape avenues at around 10pm.

Toronto police officers near the scene of the shooting on Sunday night Credit: COLE BURSTON /AFP More

Monica Hudon, a spokeswoman for the province's Special Investigations Unit, said officers found the suspect about three streets away from the scene and exchanged fire. She said the man fled and was then found dead back in Danforth Avenue.

It was not immediately clear if the man killed himself or died of injuries after being shot by police.

Paramedics, firefighters and police had converged on the shooting in Toronto's east end, which has many popular restaurants, cafes and shops.

"We are looking at all possible motives... and not closing any doors," Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said at the site of the shooting.

Jody Steinhauer was at Christina's restaurant with her family when she heard what sounded like 10 to 15 blasts of "firecrackers".

"We started to hear people scream out front," Steinhauer told CBC News, adding they were told to stay in the restaurant.

People leave an area taped off by police near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto Credit: CHRIS HELGREN /Reuters More

Witness John Tulloch said he and his brother had just got out of their car when he heard up to 30 gunshots.

"We just ran. We saw people starting to run so we just ran," he said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted a message of solidarity to the victims.

My heart goes out to the victims and loved ones of the horrific act of gun violence in Toronto. Thank you to all the first responders for acting quickly to help everyone affected. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 23, 2018