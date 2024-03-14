Toronto Cops: Don't Make It Hard For Thieves To Steal Your Car

No property is worth risking your life to keep, but the common reasoning behind just handing over your wallet and phone during a mugging has been taken to the extreme in Toronto. The police service of Canada’s largest city is encouraging residents to prevent violent encounters with criminals by making it easy to access car keys during home break-ins. Car theft home invasions in Toronto have increased by 300 percent in a single year, and the police can’t keep up.

BlogTO reports at a recent community safety meeting, Constable Marco Ricciardi said, “To prevent the possibility of being attacked in your home, leave your fobs at your front door, because they’re breaking into your home to steal your car. They don’t want anything else.” It’s a message to car owners, but also the thieves.

There were 12,024 vehicles stolen in Toronto last year, a marked increase from the 2022 figure of 9,657. The Toronto Police Service stated it believes that most car thefts are related to organized crime. The actual deed doesn’t require much skill to execute and is relatively low risk with a big payout. Stolen cars are often moved to other cities, and even other countries, then sold.

The agency also noted that 46 percent of vehicles reported stolen are recovered. It’s become pretty standard for Torontonians to keep doors and trunks on their cars unlocked to prevent damage. One woman went viral on social media for taping a sign to her window reading, “Dear Mr. Robber, please do not break my car window. The door is open. Have a great day.” Her car had been broken into three times by that point. If vehicles are that easy to take, why would anyone stop?

