Toronto cop charged with assault and unlawful confinement, police say

Toronto police say Const. Mustafa Safari, 52, allegedly assaulted a woman and 'forcibly confined' her after an argument on Nov. 26, 2023. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

A Toronto police officer has been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting and forcibly confining a woman, police say.

In a news release Saturday, police said Const. Mustafa Safari, 52, got into an argument with a woman on Nov. 26, 2023.

He allegedly assaulted the woman and "forcibly confined" her, according to the release.

On Saturday, Safari was arrested by police and charged with assault and unlawful confinement. He is currently suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act, police said.

Safari was last assigned to 32 Division, which includes North York, and has been a member of the service for 17 years, the release said.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.