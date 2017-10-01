Toronto becomes first Canadian first regular-season title

Toronto FC's Marky Delgado, left, chases the ball ahead of New York Red Bulls' Tyler Adams during the second half of an MLS soccer game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — An 80th-minute penalty from Victor Vazquez helped crown Toronto FC as the first Canadian team to win the Supporters' Shield as Major League Soccer's regular-season champion, sealing a 4-2 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Toronto wingback Justin Morrow sealed it in stoppage time with his third goal of the night before a sellout crowd of 28,979 at BMO Field.

Toronto players mobbed goalkeeper Alex Bono when the final whistle blew, marking TFC's official rise from league doormat to the MLS's best. They then posed for a photo in front of the south stand fans.

Toronto has assured itself of home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, including the MLS Cup final if it gets back there. The Supporters Shield also means $130,000 will be deposited in the Toronto players' bonus pool.

New York's Daniel Royer tied it at 2 with a 77th-minute penalty after defender Drew Moor scythed down New York striker Gonzalo Veron in the box. But referee Allen Chapman pointed to the spot again minutes later when Aaron Long was caught all over Jozy Altidore in the box.

New York is 0-3-5 in its last eight games.

CREW 2, D.C. UNITED 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Josh Williams and Justin Meram scored as Columbus clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot with victory over D.C. United.

Williams opened the scoring in the 14th minute, finishing Federico Higuain's corner with a header from the middle of the area. Meram scored in the 56th with a blast from the left corner of the 18-yard box that hit under the crossbar.

The Crew improved their unbeaten streak to eight games and finished the night alone in fifth place in the East. With two games remaining, they have an outside chance to move up into the top four and host a knockout round match.

WHITECAPS 1, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 0

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (AP) — Erik Hurtado scored in the 53rd minute and Vancouver beat Sporting Kansas City to clinch a playoff spot.

Vancouver bounced back from a 3-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night. Sporting KC had won three straight, and had its 24-game home win streak snapped.

Jordan Harvey sailed the ball across midfield and over three defenders to Hurtado, who flicked the ball past diving goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Diego Rubio took five first-half shots for Sporting KC. Rubio's penalty kick attempt beat goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic, but his shot hit the post in the tenth minute. Marinovic stopped Rubio's diving header attempt four minutes later. Rubio tried another header off a corner kick, but he bounced the ball right into Marinovic's stomach just before the break.

Marinovic finished with seven saves.

UNITED 0, REVOLUTION 0

FOXBORO, Massachusetts (AP) — Brad Guzan made five saves, barely deflecting Lee Nguyen's free kick in the 87th minute, to give Atlanta the draw with New England.

Nguyen's long kick from the left side curved left, almost fooling Guzan, but the goalkeeper was able to leap and barely punch it into the crossbar. He made another save off a set piece in stoppage time.

New England clinging to very slim playoff hopes, controlled possession but couldn't break through against Guzan, who recorded his seventh shutout of the season.

Brad Knighton made two saves and picked up his first shutout in three starts this season.

Atlanta United which clinched a playoff berth with a win over Philadelphia on Wednesday, picked up a point in its bid to climb the standings and claim a first-round bye.

EARTHQUAKES 2, TIMBERS 1

SAN JOSE, California (AP) — Valeri Qazaishvili had a goal and an assist to lead San Jose past Portland.

The Earthquakes bounced back from two consecutive blowout losses (4-0 to D.C. United and 4-1 to the Chicago Fire) to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Portland has lost two of its last three games and is four points back of the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps.

Qazaishvili bent his shot to the right post and past diving goalkeeper Jeff Attinella in the 16th minute. Danny Hoesen shot between a defender's legs and into the bottom left corner of the net in the 49th minute. Chris Wondolowski and Qazaishvili assisted on the goal.

The Timbers' Sebastian Blanco scored in the 87th minute for his sixth goal of the season.

NYCFC 1, FIRE 1

BRIDGEVIEW, Illinois (AP) — David Villa equalized in the 43rd minute with his 20th goal of the season and New York City FC held on for the draw with Chicago.