Tornillo woman arrested after allegedly possessing cocaine in vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Tornillo woman was arrested and charged with possessing two bundles of cocaine that were hidden where three children were sitting in her vehicle, according to the El Paso County Constable’s Office Precinct 6.

Genoveva Carrillo Esparza, 27, was stopped by a deputy constable for a traffic stop at around 8 a.m. on Monday, June 10 along the 19300 block Cobb in Fabens, according to the Constable’s Office.

Carrillo Esparza’s SUV was stopped because it was showing an expired Texas buyer tag, the Constable’s Office said.

Inside Carrillo Esparza’s vehicle was another woman and three children, ranging from ages 5 to 12 years old.

The deputy constable observed the driver acting nervously and then proceeded to question the two women, whose stories conflicted, the Constable’s Office said.

The deputy constable then obtained verbal permission to search Carrillo Esparza’s vehicle and found two bundles containing a white substance under the seat of the children, according to the Constable’s Office. The white substance tested positive for cocaine, the Constable’s Office said.

Carrillo Esparza was placed under arrest and is facing a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 of over 400 grams. The total weight of both bundles totaled 5.93 pounds, according to the Constable’s Office.

Carrillo Esparza was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $100,000 bond, according to the Constable’s Office.

If convicted, Carrillo Esparza faces from five to 99 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000, the Constable’s Office said.

