Tornadoes wreak havoc in Iowa, killing at least 1 and leveling buildings: See photos

Multiple tornadoes touched down in Iowa where at least one person was killed on Tuesday as powerful storms pummeled the Plains and Midwest.

At least one storm-related death occurred just southwest of the capital of Des Moines in Adams County, according to CNN. A tornado in that county caused extensive damage and injuries in the city of Greenfield, former state Rep. Clel Baudler told the Des Moines Register, part of the USA TODAY Network.

"Ambulances are running north and south like crazy," said Baudler, who left the Legislature in 2018. "It’s all rescue and recovery right now."

Another "large and dangerous" tornado touched down near the small city of Fontanelle − also southwest of Des Moines − that raced northeast at 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

And another tornado hit the small city of Nevada, just northeast of Des Moines, downing power lines and damaging property.

The weather service urged people in areas with tornado warnings in effect to take cover. "You are in a life-threatening situation," the weather service warned.

Here are some photos from the aftermath of the tornadoes.

