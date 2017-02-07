Tornadoes touch down in southern Louisiana

Tornadoes touched down in southern Louisiana wiping houses from their foundations and downing power lines as severe weather moved across the region.

At least three tornadoes have touched down — one in the eastern part of New Orleans, another near the town of Donaldsonville and another in the town of Killian, said Danielle Manning, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

They have heard reports of injuries but nothing that has been confirmed yet, she said. Local media showed images of some severely damaged buildings in eastern New Orleans with power lines strewn across the road. (AP)

