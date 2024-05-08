After tornadoes tear through West Michigan, emergency workers searching through wreckage

Thunderstorms and tornadoes mauled the Midwest, tearing through several western Michigan communities Tuesday evening, leaving a trail of wreckage that weather and emergency officials will have to evaluate more closely in the light of day.

At least two tornadoes touched down in Michigan, one in Portage and the other in Branch and St. Joseph counties, National Weather Service officials in Grand Rapids said early Wednesday, adding teams would be out later surveying the damage.

"The early warnings saved lives," said Ernie Ostuno, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Grand Rapids, adding that the awareness building up to the dangerous weather event helped. "The warnings went out and people reacted to them."

The FedEx Ground facility at 6701 Portage Road was heavily damaged by a tornado Tuesday.

In a rare move, a tornado emergency, the weather service’s highest alert level, was issued, meaning that catastrophic damage was eminent with a dangerous, perhaps deadly tornado headed toward populated areas.

Utility crews were scrambling early Wednesday to reconnect electricity to tens of thousands of homes.

And Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer assured residents that help was on the way.

Injuries, emergency officials said, included at least 20 people who were taken to hospitals and destruction to 176 homes in Kalamazoo County alone, a FedEx facility, and damage to other buildings in Portage and in St. Joseph and Branch counties.

But no one, it appeared early Wednesday, had been killed.

Where tornadoes didn’t touch down, the threat ended, in most places, by midnight.

Homes flattened, power out

In western Michigan, first responders in the worst hit areas have been looking for residents whose whereabouts were not immediately known, but as the storms headed east, weather service officials said, they lost potency.

There was some storm damage in metro Detroit, the weather service in White Lake Township said, mostly along the shoreline of Lake St. Clair and in parts of Macomb County, but it was nowhere near the destruction Michiganders on the other side of the state faced.

On the state's west side, several homes seemed to have been flattened as if smashed from above, and buildings had parts torn apart, with twisted metal siding and missing rooftops.

"My heart goes out to all those affected by tonight’s severe weather," Whitmer said around 8 p.m. Tuesday, as she declared a state of emergency for southwest Michigan. "State and local emergency teams are on the ground and working together to assist Michiganders."

In Pavilion Estates Mobile Home Communityw, some of the manufactured homes — which are especially vulnerable to destructive twisters — looked in photographs as if they had been rolled over or picked up and tossed about.

Kalamazoo County, which includes Portage and the mobile home park, seemed to take the brunt of the destruction, with more tornadoes reportedly hitting Indiana and Ohio, which meteorologists said should be expected this time of year.

In a Tuesday night news conference, Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller said a tornado tore through the county, sweeping across the area from Texas Township, through Portage and into Pavilion Township, with "significant damage" to homes, including 15 or more that were "totally destroyed."

He described a community filled with wreckage.

Homes were in roadways and on top of other homes, as were trees, tree limbs and smashed vehicles.

Storms on top of each other

At one point, Fuller said, more than 100 first responders were in the mobile home park treating people for injuries and going door-to-door accounting for residents and looking for anyone who might have been harmed or missing.

And even as emergency workers were helping residents, another storm cell swept through the area.

Fuller, however, said he was relieved to learn that many of the residents were paying attention to the weather alerts and warnings, and as the night went on, the dire forecasts may have helped because there did not seem to be any life-threatening injuries.

He said the alarms and sirens worked.

"The good thing is we’re hearing more and more," Fuller said, adding that first responders have “done multiple searches to ascertain the information, but there was nobody in those homes that were hurt significantly. There are injuries.”

More searches, he said Tuesday night, are necessary.

The Red Cross, Fuller added, was working to find shelter for residents who lost their homes, and wireless telephone companies were trying to set up temporary networks to allow families — and anyone who might need help — to communicate.

By one count early Wednesday, an estimated 32,000 homes and businesses in Michigan were without power, as utilities, mainly Consumers Energy, which said it had about 24,000 customers without electricity, scrambled to secure and reconnect downed lines.

"Our Storm Response Teams are working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible," Consumers said, urging people to report serious concerns to 911 and by calling the utility at 800-477-5050, to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and "keep children and pets away."

