Tornadoes reported near Altus, Duke, Eldorado Thursday night

Thursday evening marked another stormy, tornadic night for Oklahoma, especially in southwestern Oklahoma.

Here's what we know about where tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma last night and what storm damage has been reported so far.

Tornado touched down near Altus Thursday

At around 7:30 p.m. last night, the National Weather Service in Norman warned people in Altus of a large tornado heading toward the city.

7:30 PM - If you, or someone you know is in Altus right now, we are concerned about a large tornado heading your direction in the next 30 minutes. You are not in a tornado warning, yet, but be ready to take shelter!#okwx — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) May 24, 2024

KOCO 5 reported that at least one home sustained damage, and another home's roof was blown off.

Tornado reported near Eldorado, Duke

On social media last night, storm chasers spotted a tornado near Duke and Eldorado at about 7:45 p.m. last night.

KOCO 5 reported that the storm left a trail of damage including part of a roof that was torn off and snapped trees.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Tornado in Oklahoma last night reported in Duke, Altus, Eldorado