Tornadoes possible in Palm Beach County today as messy weather and thunderstorms continue

The soggy weather could be packing a more severe threat than just nuisance flooding with the National Weather Service in Miami saying the most "overachieving" storms could also spin up tornadoes.

Meteorologist had issued a tornado warning for areas in Palm Beach County including Lion Country Safari, Royal Palm Beach, Wellington and Loxahatchee Groves, but allowed it to expire at noon.

The possibility of tornadoes will "hinge on having enough instability and shear for a storm to organize."

If a tornado warning is issued for your area, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your home or office. If you are outdoors, or in a mobile home, go to the closest substantial shelter to protect yourself from flying debris.

While rainfall totals were highest Tuesday in southern parts of Palm Beach County, with up to 3.37 inches falling in western Boca Raton, more widespread and prolonged rain is expected into Thursday. Total rainfall through Friday in Palm Beach County could top 8 inches.

Cool view of this rotation of a supercell thunderstorm rapidly tracking north in this view looking north toward Hollywood! #FLwx pic.twitter.com/f7N2pxGG1p — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) June 12, 2024

Kimberly Miller is a journalist for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network of Florida. She covers real estate and how growth affects South Florida's environment. Subscribe to The Dirt for a weekly real estate roundup. If you have news tips, please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com. Help support our local journalism, subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: tornadoes possible in Palm Beach County as storms push through today