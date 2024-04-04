Tornadoes, heavy rain lash US Midwest, South

STORY: At least one confirmed tornado ripped through Rockdale County in Georgia. Aerial footage recorded on Wednesday (April 3) showed extensive damage to houses and trees.

Clean up efforts were underway as of Wednesday, local media said. Toppled trees knocked down power lines and nearly a third of Rockdale County suffered power outages, Georgia Power reported.

Only a few injuries have been reported thus far. Meteorologists caution that as the storms persist, regions in eastern Virginia and upper North Carolina could face severe thunderstorms as an unstable weather front gradually extends southeastward.