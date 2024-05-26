Tornadoes, hail, flash flooding possible for much of Kentucky going into Memorial Day

UPDATE 1:25 p.m. - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed in a tweet a tornado touched down in Western Kentucky, with severe weather systems to continue to move through the state.

As of Sunday afternoon, power outages are growing with more than 170,000 people without power, according to Beshear. There are no reported injuries at this time.

“Initial reports are the storms are causing property damage and significant power outages that now exceed 150,000,” Beshear said on X. “Thus far, we have no reports of serious injuries. Please stay weather aware as the next round late tonight could be powerful.

A large portion of the outages are located in Western Kentucky. The National Weather service is reporting wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

11 a.m. - Severe weather on Sunday could bring a possibility of tornadoes throughout Kentucky into the Memorial Day holiday, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado watch is in effect for most of Kentucky on Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, the Louisville branch of the agency said a tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee until 4 p.m. CST. It is possible the predicted evening weather could bring 75 mph winds, as well as two-inch sized hail, according to the NWS.

Multiple waves of strong to severe storms are possible Sunday into the evening with the greatest risk for severe weather and flooding after sunset, according to the weather service.

The area covered in the forecast included most of Kentucky and nearby areas in northern Tennessee, as well as parts of Indiana, Illinois and Missouri. A flood watch was already declared Sunday morning in Kentucky, and is expected to last throughout Monday.

South-central parts of the state are most likely to receive flash flooding from repeated, heavy rainfall, the weather service shared. In Western Kentucky, severe weather has left more than 100,000 customers without power, according to power outage data.

The weather service said a “major severe weather outbreak” is possible Sunday in Western Kentucky, with one round of storms in the morning and another in the afternoon and evening.

Governor Andy Beshear issued a series of posts on social media urging Kentuckians to take weather predictions seriously.

“Folks, forecasts are showing some severe storms across the commonwealth today.,” he said. “Damaging winds, hail, flash flooding and even tornadoes are possible. Be prepared. Make sure you have a plan for yourself and your loved ones and follow local weather for updates.”

