Tornadoes confirmed in Darke, Mercer, Auglaize counties

May 8—Three tornadoes touched down Tuesday in Ohio after strong storms with hail and damaging winds moved through the region, knocking out power to tens of thousands at one point.

Tornadoes have been confirmed in Greenville in Darke County, west of Coldwater in Mercer County west of New Knoxville in Auglaize County, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

A fourth tornado, an EF-1, was confirmed in the Hickory Woods Campground in Brookville in Franklin County, Indiana. An EF-1 tornado has wind speeds between 86 and 110 mph. Crews were continuing to conduct the storm survey Wednesday throughout Franklin County and into Butler County in Ohio.

Additional damage could change the final rating of the tornadoes.

In Darke County, damage starting west of Greenville, continuing through the city and then east of it was determined to be tornadic, according to the NWS.

Crews also reported preliminary damage reports west of New Knoxville in Auglaize County are tornadic in nature. The damage starts in Mercery County and continues into Auglaize County.

The NWS also determined damage west of Coldwater in Mercer County was from a tornado.

Storms surveys are continuing and a final assessment will be available once the surveys are completed.

A storm survey is being conducted in Warren County as well.

Multiple weather alerts were issued in the region Tuesday, including at least a dozen tornado warnings as well as multiple severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings.

Damaging winds knocked down tree limbs and power lines, resulting in thousands of people losing power. At one point more than 12,000 people were without power, with most of the outages in Butler, Darke and Warren counties.

Wednesday morning neighbors were out in Darke County helping each other clean up the damage and clear debris.

Lonnie Moyer, who lives near Greenville High School, said Andrea Arthur posted on Facebook Tuesday night asking if anyone needed help.

"I told her I could really use some help since I'm a disabled man and my mother is not able to do anything," he said.

Wednesday morning, Arthur was outside removing tree branches from Moyer's yard.

"It's touching," Moyer said. "I know they don't want anything but they're going to get something because I can't let that go."

He said he is especially grateful for the help when others may try to take advantage of someone going through a difficult time.

"I appreciate them wholeheartedly," Moyer said. "There needs to be more people like this in the world that want to help one another."