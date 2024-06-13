How are tornadoes categorized? What level was the Hobe Sound tornado?

A tornado touched down in parts of Hobe Sound and Jupiter Island Wednesday morning with wind speeds between 85 and 90 mph, the National Weather Service Melbourne office confirmed.

Damage was sustained in the affected areas, including downed and damaged trees on Bridge Road.

The tornado was categorized as an EF1, which is a tornado with speeds of 86 to 110 mph. To rank tornados, meteorologists use the Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale, to estimate the wind speed of a tornado based on the damage it left behind.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale replaced the Fujita Scale Feb. 1, 2007. The scale was modified to reflect what observers discovered during a tornado damage survey.

Tornadoes are ranked from EF0 to EF5

The scale is divided into six categories:

F0: Gale; 65 to 85 mph

F1: Weak; 86 to 110 mph

F2: Strong; 111 to 135 mph

F3: Severe; 136 to 165 mph

F4: Devastating; 166 to 200 mph

F5: Incredible; over 200 mph

Trained Weather Service personnel identify damage in the area from one of more than 28 items on a damage indicator list. The list consists mostly of various types of buildings but also includes other structures such as sheds and trees.

The Enhanced F scale considers the strengths and weaknesses of different types of construction and assigns standards for each structure, whether it's an anchored wood-frame house, garage, school, skyscraper, barn, factory or utility pole.

Tornado safety tips

If you find yourself stuck in a tornado, here's what you can do to stay safe, according to the National Weather Service:

Stay weather-ready : Continue listening to local news or a NOAA weather radio to stay updated about tornado watches and warnings.

At home : If a tornado warning strikes, go to your basement, safe room or an interior room away from windows. Don't forget pets if time allows.

At your workplace or school : Follow your tornado drill and proceed to your tornado shelter location avoiding windows and large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

Outside : Seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching. Sheds, mobile home, tent and storage facilities are unsafe. If you have time, get to a safe building.

In a vehicle: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is unsafe, but if you're driving, the best course of action is to get to the closest shelter. If shelter is unavailable, either get down in your car and cover your head or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

Gianna Montesano is TCPalm’s trending reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com, 772-409-1429, or follow her on X (formerly Twitter) @gonthescene.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Hobe Sound tornado plows through between 85 and 90 mph