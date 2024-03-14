Tornadoes, baseball-size hail possible in southeast Oklahoma today: What to know

Severe thunderstorms and a chance for tornadoes are forecast for Thursday in parts of south-central and southeast Oklahoma.

Here's everything we know based on reports from the National Weather Service in Norman.

Where could we see tornadoes in Oklahoma?

Parts of southeast Oklahoma - including Atoka, Bryan, Coal and Johnston counties - could see a tornado later this afternoon. While chances are low, now is the time to think about how you will protect yourself and your family. #okwx pic.twitter.com/psFKtzQNRJ — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) March 14, 2024

The strongest chance for tornadoes is in southeast Oklahoma, just east of Durant, including Atoka, Bryan, Coal and Johnston counties.

The potential for tornadoes in that area is "medium."

Tornado potential gets lower the closer you get to Oklahoma City.

Severe thunderstorms in Oklahoma

850AM Update - Severe risk areas expanded westward and timing *moved up* an hour:

- Enhanced Risk: area east/along line from Seminole to Wynnewood

- Slight Risk: area east/along line from Prague to Elmore City



Strong tornadoes possible in hatched area.#okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/eno5b4Fbth — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) March 14, 2024

The National Weather Service in Norman said storms could start as early as 10 a.m. in south central Oklahoma, but most likely would start between noon and 6 p.m.

There could be up to baseball-size hail and winds up to 60 to 80 miles per hour.

How to prepare for possible tornadoes

If you live an area where tornadoes are in the forecast, here are some tips on preparing before the storm comes:

Clean out your storm shelter or other safe space in the event you need to take shelter during a tornado

Stock an emergency kit with supplies like non-perishable food, water, medications, first aid supplies, flashlights, batteries, and a battery-powered weather radio

Have weather alerts sent to your phone and know how to monitor local news and radio stations for updates

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms possible in southeast Oklahoma today