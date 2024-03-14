Tornadoes, baseball-size hail possible in southeast Oklahoma today: What to know

Jana Hayes, The Oklahoman
·2 min read
1

Severe thunderstorms and a chance for tornadoes are forecast for Thursday in parts of south-central and southeast Oklahoma.

Here's everything we know based on reports from the National Weather Service in Norman.

Where could we see tornadoes in Oklahoma?

The strongest chance for tornadoes is in southeast Oklahoma, just east of Durant, including Atoka, Bryan, Coal and Johnston counties.

The potential for tornadoes in that area is "medium."

Tornado potential gets lower the closer you get to Oklahoma City.

Severe thunderstorms in Oklahoma

The National Weather Service in Norman said storms could start as early as 10 a.m. in south central Oklahoma, but most likely would start between noon and 6 p.m.

There could be up to baseball-size hail and winds up to 60 to 80 miles per hour.

How to prepare for possible tornadoes

If you live an area where tornadoes are in the forecast, here are some tips on preparing before the storm comes:

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms possible in southeast Oklahoma today