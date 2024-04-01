UPDATE: Tornado watch for North Texas until Monday night, says the NWS

An updated tornado watch was issued by the NWS Fort Worth TX on Monday at 2:31 p.m. in effect until 9 p.m. The watch is for Cooke, Denton, Grayson, Jack, Montague, Wise and Young counties.

This watch is in effect until 9 p.m.

Tips for staying safe during a tornado

The NWS emphasizes the importance of acting quickly to stay safe during a tornado. Keep yourself informed about tornado watches and warnings by staying connected to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio.

• If you are indoors: In the event of a tornado warning, seek shelter in your basement, safe room, or an interior room without windows. If possible, bring your pets along with you.

• If you are at your workplace or school: In accordance with your tornado drill, proceed calmly and swiftly to the assigned tornado shelter location. Steer clear of windows and avoid seeking refuge in large open areas such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

• If you are outside: If a tornado is on its way, seek shelter inside a solid building immediately. Sheds, storage facilities, mobile homes, and tents are not safe places to be.

• If you are in a vehicle: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. The best course of action is to drive towards the nearest shelter. If finding a safe shelter is not possible, either crouch down inside your car and protect your head, or abandon your vehicle and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

Do you have an emergency kit ready in case of a tornado?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends keeping the following items in a basic disaster supplies kit:

• Water, one gallon per person for at least three days

• Food, at least a three-day supply

• Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

• Flashlight

• First-aid kit

• Whistle

• Dust mask to filter contaminated air

• Plastic sheeting and duct tape, for shelter purposes

• Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties

• Manual can opener for food

• Local maps

Source: The National Weather Service