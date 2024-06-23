Tornado watch issued for Worcester County, much of region until 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service this afternoon has issued a tornado watch for Worcester County and multiple other counties in the region until 8 p.m. this evening.

According to the agency, a tornado watch means that tornadoes are “possible in and near the watch area.” It is a less severe alert than a tornado warning, which means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by radar.

Watch areas, the service notes on its website, are typically large, covering numerous counties or even states, which is the case for the current watch, which includes much of Massachusetts as well as areas of Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.

“Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into the evening. The greatest threats are damaging winds and hail, but there is also the possibility of an isolated tornado,” the service wrote separately on its website. “Heavy rainfall could also lead to localized flash flooding in areas that receive multiple storms. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.”

According to an advisory graphic posted to social media by the Weather Service, more than 8 million people live in the areas under watch. The graphic states that a “few” tornadoes are “likely,” that scattered hail up to ping-pong ball size are possible and that scattered wind gusts of up to 70 mph are likely.

The Weather Service encourages people under tornado watch to review and discuss emergency plans, and be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

A tornado warning, the first of the day in the region, was issued for areas near Burlington, Vermont, just after 2 p.m.

If a tornado is approaching, the service advises: “Immediately seek refuge in the safest location possible. Call friends and family who are within the watch area to ensure they are aware of the situation. If you see a tornado approaching, do not attempt to outrun it in a vehicle; shelter in place.”

