Tornado watch issued for Volusia-Flagler as severe weather moves through the area today

Another round of severe weather is predicted Thursday for areas that include Volusia and Flagler counties, according to a hazardous weather statement by the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

A tornado watch for both Volusia and Flagler counties is in effect from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. In addition to Volusia-Flagler, the tornado watch includes 27 counties throughout Florida.

According to the NWS, scattered to numerous showers with embedded lightning storms will accompany a cold front moving southward through the area Thursday afternoon.

A few storms could be strong to severe, especially along and north of the I-4 corridor. The main threats will be wind gusts up to 60 to 65 mph, heavy downpours and lightning strikes. However, small hail and a tornado cannot be ruled out.

In case you missed it: How rare is a tornado warning in Daytona Beach?

The storms will be moving to the northeast at around 50-60 mph.

When are the storms expected in Volusia-Flagler?

The chance for severe weather will diminish as the front moves southward, according to the NWS.

However, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas along and north of the I-4 corridor as being in a slight risk for severe weather today. Areas south of I-4 to a line from Melbourne to northern Okeechobee County have been highlighted as being in marginal risk.

Despite the diminishing severe threat, gusty winds will remain possible as storms move through the Treasure Coast into the evening.

What high winds are expected with the storms?

Southwesterly winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph later on Thursday morning into this afternoon across the area, outside of any showers or storms, according to the advisory. Wind gusts to around 40 mph are forecast. A wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. today.

Are rip currents expected to accompany the storms?

There will be a moderate risk of rip currents at area beaches today, according to the NWS.

What's the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?

Also, gusty southerly winds will produce a strong, northward flowing longshore current, which can push swimmers into deeper water unexpectedly, making them more susceptible to dangerous rip currents.

Beachgoers are advised to always swim near a lifeguard.

What other conditions are expected with the storms?

The NWS reports near-critical fire weather conditions today, with sustained southwesterly winds 20-30 mph and gusts to 35-40 mph or higher during the wind advisory period from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Well above-normal temperatures reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s across much of the area will contribute to minimum relative humidity values as low as 45 percent south of I-4.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Tornado watch in effect in Volusia-Flagler through 3 p.m. Thursday