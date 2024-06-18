Tornado watch issued for the Twin Cities into Tuesday evening

A tornado watch has been issued for much of Minnesota on Tuesday, including the Twin Cities.

The watch will be active until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms are expected to return this afternoon and evening and could be severe.

Large hail and damaging winds are possible. Some areas could also see heavy rainfall.

There should be a break in the rain Wednesday and early Thursday, but more rain and storms are expected late Thursday through Saturday. Flash flooding is possible and river flooding will increase through the week, leading to moderate or major flooding at some locations, the weather service said.

